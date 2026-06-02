NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs an executive order for NBA Finals, and it’s for ‘repealing bedtimes’ for kids to watch Knicks in action

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani officially signed an executive order on Monday that is effectively repealing bedtimes for children across the city. This move is designed to ensure that young fans have the freedom to stay up and watch the New York Knicks compete in the NBA Finals.The mayor shared the news on the social platform X, noting that he wanted to make sure kids of all ages can watch the team compete for the title.

Recommended Videos

In his message on X, the mayor wrote, “Today, I signed an Executive Order temporarily repealing bedtimes in the City of New York so that kids of all ages can watch our team in the NBA Finals.” He also added, “As Mayor, you’re forced to make many difficult decisions. This was not one of them. Go Knicks.”

The mayor seems genuinely invested in the team, having attended their Game 2 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the playoffs. During the signing of the order, he was surrounded by a group of local children and even shared a lighthearted moment by asking them who among them was alive back in 1999. Seven of those kids even left their handprints on the first page of the official directive.

This move highlights just how much NYC is rallying behind the team during this historic run

This is a massive moment for the city, as the Knicks are making their first finals appearance since 1999. That year, the team faced the San Antonio Spurs and ultimately lost the series in five games. It was a tough outcome, as that series served as the start of a dominant 15-year stretch for the Spurs, who secured five championships during that time.

The Knicks have not secured an NBA title since 1973, when they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games to win their second championship in a span of just four years. Fans have been waiting a long time for this, and the atmosphere in the city is electric.

Today, I signed an Executive Order temporarily repealing bedtimes in the City of New York so that kids of all ages can watch our team in the NBA Finals.



As Mayor, you’re forced to make many difficult decisions. This was not one of them.



Go Knicks. pic.twitter.com/DqjNtVh17h — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 1, 2026

The logistics for the series are clear, and young fans will need to be prepared for some late nights. Every game in this best-of-seven series is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on ABC. The order states that the directive takes effect immediately and will not expire until the Knicks finish their championship run.

There is some relief for parents, though, as Games 2, 5, and 7 are set for nights when school is not in session the following day. The Spurs finished the regular season with nine more wins than the Knicks, meaning they will host Game 1 on Wednesday and Game 2 on Friday. After those initial contests, the series moves to Madison Square Garden, which will host its first finals games since the turn of the century on June 8 and 10.

If the series continues, the schedule gets even more intense. The Spurs are set to host Game 5 on June 13, while the Knicks would host Game 6 on June 16. If a deciding Game 7 is necessary, the teams will head back to Texas. President Trump, who is a native New Yorker, mentioned recently that he received an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan to attend one of the games at the Garden.

Beyond the executive order, the city is planning to keep the momentum going with official watch parties. Mayor Mamdani confirmed on Tuesday that the city will hold these events throughout the five boroughs to keep the community connected during the games. He expressed a desire to make the viewing experience as easy and safe as possible for all New Yorkers.

Following the team’s impressive four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch the Eastern Conference title, the city has been buzzing. The mayor even had some fun with the sweep on social media, tagging the New York City Department of Sanitation and saying, “I’d like to report a sweep.” The department kept the energy high by replying, “CLEAN UP IN CLEVELAND!!”

The excitement is clearly palpable. Mayor Mamdani noted that he has seen the impact the team is having on the city firsthand. People are approaching him at various events to share their optimism, often whispering “Knicks in four” while he tries to maintain his composure. After the Game 4 victory, massive crowds flooded the streets to celebrate the team reaching the finals.

With the watch parties planned for venues like Radio City Music Hall and Brooklyn Bowl, it is clear that the city is fully committed to supporting the Knicks as they try to secure their first championship in decades. It is an exciting time for basketball fans, and the mayor is making sure that the youngest supporters are not left out of the experience.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy