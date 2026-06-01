One Knicks player will get a ring regardless of Finals outcome thanks to this bizarre technicality

NBA players usually spend an entire season chasing one goal: winning a championship ring. Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan, however, finds himself in a rare position where he is practically guaranteed a ring regardless of which team wins the NBA Finals.

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The unusual scenario stems from Sochan’s involvement with both of this year’s finalists. Sochan began the season playing 28 games for the San Antonio Spurs before being waived in February and subsequently signing with the New York Knicks, where he appeared in 16 regular-season contests, according to Fox News.

Because the NBA’s official rulebook does not contain specific provisions governing championship ring eligibility, individual franchises have discretion over who receives jewelry. Organizations historically use this freedom to recognize players who contributed early in the season, even if they were no longer on the roster when the title was clinched.

Precedent is in Sochan’s favor

Sochan is not the first player to benefit from such circumstances. Another famous example involved Anderson Varejao during the 2015-16 season. Varejao played for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors that year and ultimately had ties to each Finals participant. After Cleveland won the championship, the Cavaliers reportedly offered him a ring in recognition of his early-season contributions. He did not accept it, Sports Illustrated reported that year.

Potential win aside, Sochan’s unique dual status has given the Knicks a live blueprint to slow down his close friend and former teammate, superstar Victor Wembanyama, according to The New York Post. Having spent over a year learning the superstar’s tendencies, Sochan pointed out that the best way to expose the generational talent is to attack his conditioning. “Being that tall, he gets tired,” Sochan noted. Jared Schwartz wrote for The New York Post in a subscriber-only article, emphasizing that the Knicks’ physical frontcourt must force Wembanyama into high-pace situations where he is forced to take plays off.

Jeremy Sochan is officially an NBA Champion



He will receive a ring whether the Knicks or Spurs win pic.twitter.com/aORwrOpkEK — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 31, 2026

Sochan entered the league as the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after the Spurs selected him out of Baylor. Known for his defensive versatility and high-energy style of play, he spent several seasons in San Antonio before eventually landing with the Knicks.

Now, while reports say Wembanyama has looked completely unstoppable during this postseason run, Sochan’s insider data provides the Knicks with a critical tactical edge. For most players on the floor this June, an NBA championship ring depends entirely on winning four games. For Sochan, the hardware is already safe; the only question left is which color it will be.

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