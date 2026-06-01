Trump touts ‘extreme intelligence’ with alleged perfect score on cognitive test but medical analyst says it’s not an IQ test

Donald Trump touted his "perfect" score on Truth Social but medical analysts think the test might have been for something else.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend to share his “extremely good” cognitive test results as the president claimed his alleged perfect score was proof of his “extreme intelligence.” However, a medical analyst has since claimed the test Trump took did not measure intelligence.

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As Trump himself explains in his post to Truth Social, he took the test at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center. He completed, as he puts it, a “high difficulty” cognitive test. According to Metro, Donald Trump reportedly took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is used for screening dementia.

Trump claimed to have scored 30 out of 30, a perfect score. He also claimed that he’d gotten 30 out of 30 on the past four tests, resulting in “120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked!” He has taken similar tests in the past and has received a great deal of scrutiny for them. He went on to say that all future presidents and vice presidents “should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests.”

Medical experts dispute Trump’s “extreme intelligence”

As already mentioned, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment or MoCA, is used to screen for dementia. According to cardiologist and medical analyst Jonathan Reiner, the MoCA is “not an IQ test,” meaning it can’t be used to measure intelligence. He explains that a score of 26 or above is simply normal cognitive function.

I’m glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence. None of the questions are high difficulty. pic.twitter.com/pSjzUkJ9R2 — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 31, 2026

Trump claimed that no other president had taken such a test. However, if the test Trump took was indeed the MoCA, then it would mean he doesn’t have the extreme intelligence he’s mentioned in his Truth Social post. His “perfect” scores would simply indicate that he possesses normal cognitive function.

Reiner adds “None of the questions are high difficulty,” which directly contradicts Trump’s claim that his cognitive test was of “high difficulty.” So it’s likely most people with normal cognitive function would be able to get a perfect score on the MoCA, or at least get close to it with relative ease.

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