Shirtless kilt-wearing ‘electrician’ insulted at Florida Taco Bell. As soon as he left, the lights went out

A viral video appears to show a shirtless man wearing a kilt inside a Florida Taco Bell, where he’s insulted by another guest. The footage seems to show the restaurant suddenly losing power moments after he threatened to shut it down.

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According to versions of the clip shared online, another person in the restaurant refers to the man once he’s inside the Taco Bell as a “meth head,” prompting him to respond angrily and identify himself as an ‘electrician,’ while other customers look on. The man then appears to threaten to cut power to the Taco Bell before walking outside. Seconds later, the restaurant goes dark in the video.

The exchange quickly became a trending topic online, with social media users debating whether the blackout actually happened or whether parts of the footage had been digitally altered. At the time of publication, no verified law-enforcement report or official statement from Taco Bell had confirmed the incident’s authenticity or identified the people involved. Searches of available news reports did not locate a verified police report tied to the viral clip.

Things get even more unbelievable about 25 seconds in

Several online posts and forum discussions questioned whether the final portion of the video had been manipulated using artificial intelligence or edited effects. Reddit users pointed to apparent visual inconsistencies, sudden audio changes, and a lack of visible customer reactions after the lights went out, particularly after the 25-second mark. Because no official confirmation has emerged, key details about the video remain unverified, including whether the man actually disabled the restaurant’s power.

🇺🇸 A shirtless man in a kilt walked into a Taco Bell in Florida.



When someone called him a “meth head,” he took that personally: “N*ga, I’m a f**ing electrician.”



Moments later, he leaves and the power goes out.pic.twitter.com/NXBj4TpnNY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 31, 2026

The incident nonetheless joined a growing list of unusual Taco Bell-related viral moments tied to Florida. In separate and unrelated incidents reported that same week. Florida authorities arrested a man accused of exposing himself outside a Taco Bell in Flagler County, according to WFTV. For now, the viral “electrician” clip continues to circulate online as viewers debate whether the dramatic ending was real, edited, or partially AI-generated.

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