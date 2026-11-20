Man got his wife and animals out of a fire that took his truck, her car and ‘miles and miles of memories,’ then said the GoFundMe pages weren’t his

A Reddit user recently shared that he lost his home and belongings in a fire, and once things calmed down, he found himself bummed that it also meant he would not be able to play Grand Theft Auto VI as planned. Posting to the GTA6unmoderated subreddit, the user WildPlant5713 wrote, “My wife and I lost everything in a house fire yesterday. One of my trucks, my wife’s car. Miles and miles of memories. Thankfully everyone got out safe and got all the animals out so we’re thankful.”

He noted that as a result, there would be “No VI for me for the foreseeable future,” writing in the title, “I was really looking forward to VI.” The Redditor also noted, “I just wanted to vent as I had really been looking forward to this. I know, it’s far from the most important part of the ordeal, but it helps to vent.”

The community was quick to respond with support, with one user telling the Redditor, “You’re alive, Your family is alive that’s what matters.” Another user wrote, “There will always be time to game, but the time you get with your family is precious.” Other commenters were more blunt, with one writing “F*** GTA 6” and others pointing out that the game “isn’t going anywhere.” Another put it simply: “Can’t play the new game if you’re dead.”

Redditors who had gone through similar situations provided suggestions to help the original poster. One user suggested quickly getting a “cheap laptop and good printer” to “document EVERYTHING both digitally and physically from your insurance company.” Others provided advice on how to create a list of claims to maximize their insurance returns.

Some commenters also joked about the situation, given the lengths some fans say they’ll go to play the game. One user joked, “I mean, could your wife just ask you not to play it too much. This seems like an overreaction.”

The U.S. Fire Administration advises that after a house fire, residents should contact their insurance company right away to ask about restoration services and get cost estimates in writing. If the house isn’t insured, the agency suggests reaching out to organizations like the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, or local community groups for assistance.

The U.S. Fire Administration also warns that the home shouldn’t be reentered unless the fire department says it is safe, as soot and water can create health risks. The resident should also contact their landlord or mortgage lender, report lost credit cards to their credit card company, and save every receipt for expenses related to the fire, as these may be needed for insurance claims and tax purposes.

Lastly, the agency says residents should look into replacing important documents lost in the fire. It also stresses that families should take care of themselves and their pets, get plenty of rest, and ask for help rather than tackling the situation alone.

In the comments, WildPlant5713 said the situation was incredibly overwhelming, noting, “it didn’t hit me until after the firefighters had left.” He shared that while losing their gaming gear hurt, it was worse to lose photos and personal belongings. In an edit to his post, he noted that most of their items were insured and asked the community to ignore other posts or GoFundMe campaigns, saying that he didn’t make them.

He wrote, “I’m not here to try to do that. Times are hard on all of us, I’m not here to beg or such.”

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