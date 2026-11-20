An HVAC tech got a repair call and was asked if he could swim, then he found the AC unit in the pool right next to a Mercedes

Matt (matts_crafty), a retired Vet and HVAC contractor based in San Diego, recently walked into a service call only to find a very wet surprise. The video he posted to Instagram and TikTok, captioned “My Son was Carpooling!” has already grabbed over six million views because of the absolute chaos he discovered.

The creator’s video started with him questioning the homeowner, saying, “You say can I swim? Why do you say that?” He quickly saw when he stepped out to the pool area to see an HVAC unit submerged in the water. He exclaimed, “Holy sh****, what happened here?” The homeowner calmly replied, “They crashed the car.” A second later, he noticed the Mercedes sitting at the bottom of the pool, alongside the HVAC unit, which had been ripped from the wall of the house.

Matt couldn’t help but ask questions and make jokes, telling his client, “Yeah, I don’t think this is gonna run today, ma’am.” He eventually learned the homeowner’s son had an episode and drove the car into the pool. With a rueful smile and a surprisingly calm demeanor, the homeowner told Matt she was already draining the pool and hoped that the car could get towed out.

Many of Matt’s viewers wondered if he had somehow crossed into GTA 6

There were a lot of jokes about the situation, especially the fact that the homeowner was so calm. One user even asked if her son was ”buried somewhere in the desert.” Among all the jokes, were plenty of people who ran with the absurdity of witnessing a car in the pool. One viewer commented, “I haven’t reached this GTA 6 mission yet. No spoilers pls.” Another joked, “gta 6 graphics are so realistic!”

Others were more focused on the practical side of the disaster. One TikToker pointed out, “They’re lucky he didn’t hit the gas meter (it was right next to the HVAC unit).” According to multiple HVAC technicians, it is important that HVAC units get fixed within 24 hours because of the likelihood of gas leaks. One HVAC company, Blue Yeti, noted that waiting to fix a broken AC unit can actually result in more damage and a higher bill.

The site also noted that since AC’s are key to a comfortable environment within a residential unit, waiting can also create concerns for the house outside of just heat building up. This includes increasing the potential of drawing in pests.

As for fixing the soaked HVAC unit, the internet had its fair share of amusing advice for Matt. One Instagrammer suggested a classic tech fix: “Put in rice for a day or two be alright.”

In his post, Matt eventually got to work assessing the damage to the HVAC system and figuring out how he was going to fix it, as well as the flattened copper pipes. However, before he left, he went back and surveyed what is definitely an uncommon occurrence at an HVAC company. With the use of the Folgers jingle, he joked, “Best part of waking up… is Folgers in your cup. New submersible air conditioners and Mercedes.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the homeowner’s son’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Matt’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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