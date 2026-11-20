A woman says the flight attendant checked with every passenger at the exit row after giving instructions, and one man failed her questions twice

Julie Kim (juliekimcomedy) recently took to her Instagram and TikTok to share that, for the first time in her time travelling, she saw someone “fail the exit row interview.” In a post with hundreds of thousands of views, she shared her amusement at the scenario, saying that it all began with a flight attendant who gave each person in the row individual and “very clear instructions on what we’re supposed to do in the event of an emergency.”

Walking through the airport, Kim said that after the instruction, the attendant asked everyone, “Do you agree to help?” Everyone agreed, except the “guy in the window,” who, according to Kim, answered with confusion. The comedian said that the attendant asked for a clear response, but when his agreement to help was vague, the flight attendant asked him, “When do you open the door?” He allegedly responded, “When we land.”

According to Kim, the flight attendant warned him that she would need to move him to a different seat if he did not pay attention, and briefed him again. Kim said that the attendant initially seemed “somewhat satisfied,” but eventually returned and told him she had a seat for him at the back of the plane. The man simply got up, and Kim claimed he said, “I like the back of the plane.” Kim was all praise for the flight attendant, saying, “I love a diligent flight attendant. Queen.”

The flight attendant responded to Kim’s post

In her Instagram comments, a user claimed to be the flight attendant. She wrote, “Hi the flight attendant in question here. seeing you posting a story abt it made me laugh. if you could imagine what situations we see on a daily basis.” Many of Kim’s viewers actually dropped into the comments to share that they had seen passengers moved from the exit row.

One user recalled that they were once on a flight where a woman initially refused to help, and they volunteered to switch “because there’s no way I was going to have my flight delayed because the woman that CHOSE THE EXIT ROW didn’t agree to help.” Another user shared that they witnessed a fail once, writing, “They were asked if they thought they were physically able to perform the task or whatever and they were like a deer in headlights.”

According to Navan, helping while in the emergency row is a rule, not a suggestion. The site noted that emergency exit rows come with FAA-mandated eligibility rules. Passengers must be at least 15, physically able to operate the exit, and able to communicate in the crew’s language. U.S. federal regulations also require passengers to verbally confirm they meet these criteria before each flight.

Considering the importance of these seats, one user noted, “we HAVE to stop marketing the exit row as an upgrade, it is a responsibility and you need to be willing and ABLE.” Another user shared that since they are pregnant, they refused to book an emergency row seat, noting, “I am clawing my way off of that plane asap and not waiting around to help!”

As Kim noted in her caption, “Extra legroom. Actual responsibilities.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the male passenger’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Kim’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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