A Michigan trucker says he found the driver of the car in front of him unconscious, but when the police arrived, the driver tried to take off

A Michigan actor and trucker named Ant Choucair (antchoucair) recently captured a chaotic scene on camera after discovering an unconscious driver behind the wheel of a sedan at a green light. In a post shared on Instagram and TikTok, Choucair claimed that he was finishing a work shift when he noticed the car stopped at an intersection in Dearborn at 1:45 AM on Nov. 14th. His video went on to get hundreds of thousands of views.

“My first initial thought during the end of my work shift was the driver was either dead, intoxicated, or maybe could have overdosed on some substance because the driver was not reacting to my truck horn at the green light,” Choucair noted in an overlay on his video. The footage captured him approaching the car, where he found the driver slumped over with loud music playing in the car. Choucair said that he immediately contacted the police to ensure the driver received help.

The rest of the video captures the police response that started with a female officer rapping on the sedan’s window with her flashlight. Once the driver responds, she firmly and repeatedly orders, “Put the car in park!” Instead of complying, the driver attempted to accelerate, even though the police car was blocking his way, causing his tires to spin and create clouds of smoke. Eventually, another police SUV pins the car from the back, and the officers force the driver out of the sedan.

Choucair’s viewers debated why the driver might have been unconscious

Many of Choucair’s viewers believed that the driver might have been intoxicated in some manner, with users debating whether it was alcohol or something like Xanax. Others noted that there could have been another reason for the driver’s disorientation. One person noted that it could be a medical episode which caused confusion, writing, “Things like severe hypoglycaemia can be terrifying and the confusion can mimic being drunk/on drugs.”

MedlinePlus identifies unconsciousness as a medical emergency in which a person cannot respond to sound or touch. The resource notes that causes range from drug or alcohol use to medical issues like low blood sugar or heart problems. MedlinePlus advises calling 911 immediately if a person is unconscious and suggests that the individual who found them check their breathing.

MedlinePlus noted that the unconscious person shouldn’t be left alone, nor should they be given food or drink. The site also notes that being asleep is not the same as being unconscious, as a sleeping person should respond to loud noises or gentle shaking.

Many of Choucair’s other viewers thanked him for taking action, with one user noting that “he could have killed someone!!” Another observed how out of it the driver was, writing, “And he can’t even realise he could literally just reverse.”

In his post, Choucair expressed relief after the situation. In the caption, he noted, “Im glad nobody got hurt. Shout out to Dearborn police for their great work, service and on their fast response on handling the situation very well.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the sedan driver’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Choucair’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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