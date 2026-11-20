Elon Musk spent nearly $500 million trying to help Republicans in the midterms, and now he says ‘I feel pretty foolish’

Elon Musk said he feels “pretty foolish” after spending nearly $500 million on Republican campaigns and allies of President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections. “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” he said in a virtual interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit, as reported by NBC News. Musk joined from China, where he was traveling with Trump’s delegation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Musk also distanced himself from the MAGA label. “I’m not MAGA. If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that,” he said. He added that he considers himself “ideologically quite moderate” and said, “The truth is that, you know, both parties have their issues.”

Musk said his goal of holding a 51-seat Republican Senate majority through 2029 “failed, by the way, obviously.” He said he spent the money because he believes “it’s good to have some balance of power,” and that “as a general rule” he wouldn’t want “the presidency, Senate and House all to be of the same party.” Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress and flipped nine Senate seats, per ABC News.

All that money did not get him the results he wanted

Musk said that “maybe it would have been much worse without that,” but added that “it certainly shows that, you know, American elections are not just about money.” He also said, “Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”

At least $168 million of that spending went to Texas to boost Trump allies, including Senate candidate Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott, and both lost their races. Democrats won every statewide race in Texas, where Musk moved his companies in 2020 after clashing with Democratic leaders in California.

Elon Musk regrets spending nearly $500 million backing Republicans in the 2026 US midterms after Democrats took both chambers.



“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” he said, adding: “I'm not MAGA.” #DisputeIt #ElonMusk #USPolitics pic.twitter.com/LK8ADE93zo — Dispute It (@dispute_it_news) November 19, 2026

Musk said he expects Democratic Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa to govern as someone “quite moderate.” “I don’t think she’s sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I’ve heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor,” he said.

Some incoming Texas officials have been less welcoming. State Sen. Nathan Johnson, who is set to become the next state attorney general, has pledged to investigate claims that SpaceX unfairly benefited from a state grant program meant to expand and subsidize rural broadband. Congressional Democrats have separately weighed probes into Musk’s DOGE role.

Hinojosa has claimed that Musk received tax breaks after donating to Abbott, and Democratic Sen.-elect James Talarico has said Musk wants “his own personal United States senator.” Neither NBC News nor ABC News reported a response from Musk to those claims or to Johnson’s investigation pledge.

Musk’s spending in Wisconsin in 2025 also fell short. He put at least $20 million into the state Supreme Court race and offered $1 million checks to voters, but the conservative candidate he backed lost by 10 percentage points.

In 2024, Musk spent over $250 million backing Trump and the Republican Party, which went on to win the White House and both chambers of Congress. During that campaign, he called himself “dark gothic MAGA” at a Trump rally in New York City.

After Trump returned to office in 2025, Musk oversaw the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, an effort to cut government spending. The agency prompted the firing of thousands of federal workers, the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, and sweeping cuts to foreign aid. By August 2026, more than 377,000 employees had left the federal workforce because of job cuts directed by DOGE. Musk later had a falling out with Trump over a Republican tax and spending package that the White House pushed.

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