A Reddit user shared a photo of a black box filled with gaming snacks and stickers as she prepared a surprise for her husband ahead of a major game release. The poster in r/GTAVI wrote that she was putting together a GTA VI basket that already included two Red Bulls, his favorite snacks, and the game itself.

The image showed the items arranged with string lights, a Vice City boarding pass, GTA VI stickers, and a front sign that read “READY FOR THE HEIST.” She asked other users what else they would add for a good gaming night or whether they would change anything about the setup.

She later wrote that she planned to order pizza on the release day and then leave him alone. The original poster noted that the couple had been married for 13 years and that she had assumed most men would prefer to play in silence.

Fans offer basket ideas as the long-awaited game approaches launch

One reply suggested the husband might want company for the opening moments. The commenter wrote that many people love to share their passion with their wife and that watching them together could be twice as good as playing alone. The original poster responded that she might ask him if she could join once the time got closer.

Another user recommended adding dinner on the night as something extra. The commenter wrote, “Think he will appreciate what you have already got him , maybe buy dinner on the night also as something extra. What lucky b–ger!” A separate reply pointed out that the game should be given a few days early because of the large download size.

One commenter praised the basket effort. The user wrote, “A true keeper.” Another reply described showing the post to a spouse. The user wrote, “I showed this post to my wife and she told me to eat s–t.” A third comment simply stated, “Congratulations!” Not every partner is so welcoming, though, as one Florida woman won’t let her fiancé play GTA VI.

Another person shared a similar experience with games. The user wrote, “Mine used to as well, but they really started to grow on her when she watched me play RDR2. Now she says ‘we’ are playing GTA6 the night it drops. Is this a win?” A further reply focused on the snacks and game. The commenter wrote, “I wish i had someone that would do this for me regarding the snacks and game, your husband is one lucky man!”

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives after a 13-year wait and returns players to Vice City. The game initially launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold more than 470 million units worldwide, with Grand Theft Auto V accounting for more than 230 million of those sales. The first trailer for GTA VI, which came out in December 2023, drew more than 93 million YouTube views in 24 hours, and the second trailer generated more than 475 million views across platforms in a day.

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