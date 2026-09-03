A Florida woman says she won’t let her fiance play GTA 6 after learning the game makes him text a virtual girlfriend back

Grand Theft Auto 6, scheduled for a November release, has sparked debate among couples over the game’s relationship mechanics between protagonists Jason and Lucia. As reported by Brobible, the dynamic system, which requires players to maintain a relationship with an in-game partner, has led some partners to issue ultimatums ahead of launch.

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The conversation gained traction after a Florida-based TikTok user named Shelby Haas posted a video that has since drawn 5 million views. In the video, Haas said, “In absolutely no human way is my fiancé playing GTA 6,” criticizing the game’s requirement to text an in-game partner, take her on dates, and maintain the relationship or risk her becoming upset. Haas also raised objections to the game’s strip clubs, its nudist community, and objectives involving sexual content, telling followers not to let their partners play the game.

Reaction to the video was mixed. One commenter joked that their in-game girlfriend “wouldn’t treat me like this,” while another argued that “if your man thinks cartoon women are hot there’s a bigger issue at hand.” Other commenters were more dismissive, with some brushing off the concerns as overblown.

A similar dispute surfaced on Reddit around the game’s relationship system

A separate post on the r/Advice subreddit described a similar situation, with a gamer explaining that his girlfriend had threatened to leave him if he played the game. He said he was unable to convince her that “GTA isn’t a fetish game,” despite acknowledging her concerns about some of the content.

@diaryofasalesgirl idc I run a strict program my man is not playing gta6 idc ♬ original sound – shelby haas

Responses from the Reddit community were largely sympathetic to the poster, with one user writing that he would need to decide “if GTA6 is more important than being in a relationship with her.” Other commenters suggested that a partner issuing ultimatums over a video game could point to broader relationship issues, an online debate that unfolded the same week as a Canada trade talks dispute that was separately trending online.

According to preview coverage from Tech4Gamers, the relationship between Jason and Lucia is not static and can strengthen or weaken based on player choices throughout the game. Ignoring in-game messages or skipping planned activities together reportedly causes the relationship to weaken over time.

Conversely, completing heists together, going shopping, or exploring the state of Leonida as a pair is said to strengthen the bond between the two characters, with previews suggesting the mechanic may influence the game’s ending. The discussion around the feature emerged amid the same news cycle as a Tennessee salmon discovery that was trending separately online.

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