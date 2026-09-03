A father in China lowered his three-year-old into a gap barely 30 centimetres wide, then what she brought back up split the internet

A three-year-old girl was lowered into a narrow crevice in Shandong Province, China, to rescue a puppy trapped roughly four to five metres below ground. As detailed by AsiaOne, the rescue took place on August 26 after a father used a makeshift harness to lower his daughter, Nan Nan, into the gap to retrieve the animal.

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The puppy, believed to be only a few months old, had fallen into the crevice and was discovered by passersby. Nan Nan’s mother, identified only as Ma, first asked her husband to attempt the rescue, but the opening measured less than 30 centimetres wide, making it impossible for an adult to fit through.

Nan Nan reportedly volunteered to help, telling her family she wanted to save the puppy “like a firefighter.” Her grandfather secured a professional safety harness and tied a safety knot before the father lowered her into the crevice.

The rescue video quickly spread across social media

Footage of the rescue shows the father slowly lowering Nan Nan into the gap before she reaches the bottom and scoops the puppy into her arms. Her father then hoists her back to the surface, where the puppy, which reportedly suffered only minor injuries, was later adopted by Nan Nan’s family.

A toddler in Yantai, Shandong province, was lowered by her family into a narrow sewer to rescue a trapped stray puppy. pic.twitter.com/86oAYcGYo4 — Sixth Tone (@SixthTone) September 3, 2026

Online reaction to the rescue has been mixed. Many viewers praised the toddler’s composure, with some commenters calling her a “little heroine” for staying calm throughout the ordeal, and the clip spread across platforms the same week a Florida server’s viral tip dispute was also gaining traction online for unrelated reasons.

A three-year-old girl was lowered into a tight 30 cm gap using a strap to rescue a puppy trapped under a flyover in Shandong, China, according to a video shared online by her mother. The child volunteered to help, saying she wanted to save the animal "like a firefighter". #hkeye pic.twitter.com/Ba78epoQZ7 — HKeye (@HKeye_) September 3, 2026

Other commenters raised concerns about the safety risks of lowering a toddler into a dark, narrow space, questioning why professionals were not called in instead. The debate over whether the rescue was a calculated act of bravery or a risky decision has continued online, unfolding around the same period as a Tennessee salmon discovery that separately went viral for unrelated reasons.

The video was first posted to Weibo on August 26 and had circulated widely across social platforms by September 2, 2026, with the rescued puppy remaining with Nan Nan’s family since the incident.

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