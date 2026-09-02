A Florida server says a table repeatedly asked for free birthday items before leaving her a one-cent tip and returning to speak with a manager.

A Florida server recently shared her frustration after a table of customers demanded free birthday items and subsequently left her a one-cent tip. According to TikTok creator Makenzie (@cokekenz), she documented the experience as part of her “Am I On Earth” series.

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The group started asking about free birthday items while Makenzie was introducing herself. She explained that the birthday offer was only available to rewards members and that signing up could take 24 to 48 hours.

The customers continued asking for extra items during the meal. Makenzie said they went through six baskets of bread and brought up the birthday offer again when dessert came around, but they ultimately decided not to order dessert.

The table returned after the one-cent tip

The bill allegedly came to $69.99, and Makenzie claims the customer handed her $70 and told her to keep the change. That left a one-cent tip on the receipt, similar to how a server received a penny after customers allegedly mispronounced a menu item to provoke her.

But the customers apparently came back about 30 to 40 minutes later. Makenzie said they asked to speak with a manager about the birthday offer.

According to Makenzie, the customers told the manager that she did not know what she was talking about and had refused to honor their birthday reward. She disputed that account, saying they were not rewards members when they first asked about the promotion.

Birthday rewards often have rules about who can use them and when they can be claimed. Red Lobster, for example, requires members to sign up at least 10 days before their birthday to receive its birthday reward, so joining a program during a restaurant visit does not always mean a birthday offer can be used right away.

That means the key issue was whether the restaurant’s own rewards rules allowed the customer to use the offer after signing up that day. The available account does not show that the restaurant had a rule allowing or rejecting that kind of same-day enrollment.

Makenzie also talked about a different table from the same shift. She said a man held his dishes out toward her and expected her to take them, but she told him she would get them when she was ready.

That table had a $120 bill and left a $10 tip. Makenzie also said the first group was using Instagram Live while they were speaking with her.

The one-cent tip itself was not a required amount under Florida law. Tips are generally left at the customer’s discretion, so the unusual amount was a choice made by the customer rather than a legally required gratuity.

Makenzie also talked about a different table from the same shift. She said a man held his dishes out toward her and expected her to take them, but she told him she would get them when she was ready.

That table had a $120 bill and left a $10 tip. Makenzie also said the first group was using Instagram Live while they were speaking with her.

One commenter wrote, ‘She really tipped you in a currency that doesn’t exist anymore.’ The comment also brings to mind a $1 tip dispute involving a customer who complained about a mojito’s missing salt rim.

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