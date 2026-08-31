A restaurant server recalled an incident in which teenage boys appeared to mock her and the restaurant during their visit. The server said the boys deliberately mispronounced the food item and left a ‘penny’ as a tip while leaving. She recorded a video of herself talking about the incident and posted it on TikTok.

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As reported by the Daily Dot, the server recalled an incident involving three or four teenage boys who came to the restaurant to eat but allegedly disrespected her and the restaurant with their actions. She said the boys purposely mispronounced an item on the breakfast menu, and instead of ordering at once, delayed the order by making each other go first. The server stated that one of them ordered a sandwich and a cup of water and asked the others if they wanted to add anything.

The woman said their bill was $6, and she saw them pay with a card and knew they were adding a custom tip. The woman then added that she knew that they would tip her a “penny.” When she went to pick up the receipt, she saw they tipped her only 1cent. She claimed that teen boys wanted to see her reaction to the tip.

Viewers seemed to be on the server’s side

As the video gained traction and garnered over 230,000 views, the audience shared their opinions in the comments section, with several displeased with the teen boys’ behavior. As one commenter wrote, “As a teenager, people like this p*** me off oml js respect other people’s time it isn’t hard.” Another one added, “I went to see Spider-Man the other day, and the cinema was packed. The only people being loud and obnoxious throughout the whole thing were the groups of teenage boys. They think shouting randomly is peak comedy when it just p***** everyone off.”

Others seemed concerned about the less tip, suggesting the server should have returned it. As one of the commenters wrote, “You need to shout in your loudest nicest voice!! Boys, boys you forgot your change. Don’t leave without your penny! You need to save for college surely!” While one person shared an opinion about being “grateful,” writing, “Just be grateful that they’re tipping you…”

Despite the video gaining traction and viewers sharing their opinions, the complete context of the story remains unknown. The incident is not independently verified. No comments from the teenagers were found.

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