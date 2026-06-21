Server claims they refused a $1 tip on a $120 bill from a customer who wouldn’t stop complaining about his mojito’s missing salt rim

A server says they recently refused a one-dollar tip after a dinner service filled with complaints from a difficult customer. The incident was shared on Reddit by a user named u/spicy_malonge in the r/Serverlife community.

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The trouble apparently started when a mojito arrived without a salt rim. The server reportedly offered to take the drink back and fix it, but the customer turned down the offer. Even so, he kept bringing up the missing garnish throughout his birthday dinner. By the time the bill reached $118.93, the server had already dealt with a lot of negative comments.

When the customer handed over $120 and told the server to keep the change, the server felt the gesture meant more like an insult than a real tip. Instead of accepting the small amount, the server decided to push back.

Customer handed over extra cash and told the server to keep it

When the customer handed over $120 and told the server to keep the change, the gesture felt more like an insult than a real tip. Instead of accepting the small amount, the server decided to push back.

They went back to the table and insisted that the customer take the change back. The server said, “I’m gonna get you your dollar on 120, hold on.” The refusal caught the diner off guard and left him visibly upset, according to the post. He demanded to speak with a manager, but according to the original poster, things didn’t go the way he expected.

The manager reportedly laughed off the complaint instead of treating it as serious, a detail that stood out to many people reading the story online. Restaurant mishaps often spark debate online, as seen in an awkward complimentary dish encounter that also drew strong reactions.

The reaction in the Reddit comments was quick and largely supportive of the server. Many users pointed out that the original complaint didn’t make much sense. One user wrote, “Mojitos don’t come with a salt rim. I think he was thinking of a MARGARITA.” Another added, “IF a mojito got a rim, it would be a sugar rim.”

One commenter shared a similar experience involving a coworker, writing, “My coworker had this table and ordered a strawberry margarita on the rocks. Then complain bc it tasted flat and asked if the bartender could fix it so the bartender just shook it up and sent it out again bc what???? Lady complains and said no this is flat does the bartender even know what a margarita is???? My coworker told her margaritas don’t come w fizz it’s just tequila with mixers and the lady said whatever your bartender must be stupid. Like WHAT.”

Another server described their own approach to similar situations, saying, “I always give change back in those situations. Been called out a time or two. ‘I told you we are good’? I always just say I didn’t hear them.”

Another commenter described a past experience with an insulting tip and questioned the customer’s original order. They wrote, “I’ve handed insulting tips back before, it’s a good feeling. I told one couple that, ‘You clearly need this more than I do,’ when they left $250 on bill about $245. I got talked to about that one. Salt on a mojito though? WTF Is that? I’ve made, served, drank and seen many thousands of mojitos in my years, and not one has a salt rim.”

“If I’m behind the bar and you want something odd like that, you need to tell me. You want a cinnamon sugar rim for your scotch rocks? Gross, but I’ll do it. Expecting it though, is absurd. Honestly, listening to this story, I wonder if he wanted a margarita and mid-ordered.” This kind of interaction points to a wider, often tiring reality for workers who deal with the public. Research from Perceptyx found that 53% of these workers face verbal abuse or threats on the job.

The same study found that 81% of staff feel burned out, while 40% said their managers rarely or never check in on their emotional well-being. It’s important to note that this story relies exclusively on the postmaker’s version of events. The allegations remain unverified, and the customer has not publicly responded.

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