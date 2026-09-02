A Tennessee shopper’s salmon dinner turned into a food-safety discussion on TikTok after she said she noticed something moving in the fish while preparing it at home. The video, posted by TikTok user @simonealexandria7, shows her unsettled reaction as she seasoned it.



The clip does not explain where the salmon came from, how it was stored, or whether it was fresh, frozen, wild-caught, or farm-raised. Regardless, it still drew attention for obvious concerns.

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“I don’t know what’s going on here, but look. Look at this. Look at this. Yeah, yeah. Oh, my god, there’s another one. Ah, yeah,” the woman says in the video. Viewers are left watching her point out what she believes is movement in the salmon while she repeatedly asks people to look closely.

The salmon clip quickly became a food safety debate

The salmon clip quickly became a food safety debate, the kind that spreads fast when a short grocery video appears to show something unsettling before anyone has a full explanation. Similar panic has followed other Whole Foods fish complaints, where viewers reacted to what appeared to be a worm in seafood before the broader parasite context entered the discussion.

The headline reaction around the post was pointed at Whole Foods, with the phrase “Whole Foods count your days” attached to the discussion. Still, the video itself does not show a receipt, label, store response, or independent confirmation of what the moving object was, which matters before framing it as a Whole Foods food safety issue. That caution is important because viral grocery discoveries often move faster than verification.



In the comments, some viewers treated the clip as a warning about buying fresh fish. One person wrote, “Girl fry ts you’ll be rd….. matter fact gimme”. Another commenter advised, “Never buy fresh. Only buy frozen farm raised.” A different viewer tried to explain why people sometimes see worms or parasites in fish, writing, “Always buy farm raised Salmon if it is fresh… 9/10 all wild caught has parasites because they ingest prey in the wild that may have them.”



“If they’re frozen first, you should be fine with wild caught because the parasites die when frozen”. Another joked, “Im just finna start eating hope and dreams as my food”. One commenter brought up the supply chain and wrote, “Whole Foods is Taylor farms!”

Food safety agencies do not say every piece of salmon has worms, but they do acknowledge that some fish can carry parasites. The FDA says some species of fish can contain parasites and that freezing can kill parasites that may be present. The agency also tells shoppers that seafood should smell fresh and mild, not fishy, sour, or rancid.

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