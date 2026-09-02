According to Mediaite, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters that Canada would return to trade talks once the Americans “stop doing memes, stop throwing shade, stop trying to be tough” and “start being serious” in discussions. He also said the United States had been throwing shade.

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Talks between the two countries collapsed last month and left them in a trade dispute. After that breakdown, the United States assessed 50% tariffs on some Canadian goods. Carney pledged he would match those levies “dollar for dollar.”

Speaking to reporters, Carney said, “Our message, first off, our plan has always been first and foremost standing up for Canada.” He also pointed to a positive opportunity that has always existed with the United States for a mutually beneficial trade deal that respects Canadian sovereignty.

He continued, “And when the Americans stop doing memes, stop throwing shade, stop trying to be tough and start being serious about having those discussions we can have those discussions. Look it’s not constructive but that’s their democracy.” Carney said the conduct was not constructive. The breakdown in negotiations has had broader consequences, as Trump threatens 50 percent tariffs on Canadian cars, auto parts and steel.

Canada PM Mark Carney says trade talks with the US can resume when "the Americans stop doing memes." pic.twitter.com/OLUlZHuXjT — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 1, 2026

Those comments followed President Donald Trump signing an executive order that officially changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America. Trump also posted a series of AI-made Truth Social items that took digs at Canada. This comes after Canada walked away from trade talks hours before the deadline, vowing to match tariffs dollar for dollar.

One of those posts showed an army of mutant Canada geese carrying automatic rifles and wearing Trump-style hair. Trump later posted another AI-generated video in which he kicked over a sign that read “Lake Ontario” and put a Lake America sign in its place.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last week claimed Carney “used” the failed trade talks for his own political gain ahead of Canada’s upcoming elections. Lutnick said he had sat down with Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc at least 10 times over the previous month.

Lutnick stated, “I met with their trade minister, [Dominic] LeBlanc, at least 10 times in the last month. I spoke to Mark Carney twice in the 24 hours before this ended. Twice.” He said he expected Canada to return to negotiations after the elections.

Carney framed Canada’s approach as standing up for the country first. He said talks remain possible when the other side is ready to be serious.

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