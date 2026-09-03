A federal contract awarded for maintenance work inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building has drawn attention to the price tag attached to a routine repair. As detailed by The New York Times, the work covers lighting upgrades to the two-lane bowling alley located in the building’s basement, with the project valued at $253,000. Federal procurement records list the funding as standard maintenance intended to fix broken lights, though the size of the amount for what appears to be a straightforward repair has raised questions.

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A White House spokesman confirmed that President Trump was not personally involved in the project. The spokesman also said the bowling alley remains in frequent use, having hosted nearly 10,000 guests over the past year.

The lighting contract is part of a broader renovation push across the White House complex under the current administration. Other projects in progress or recently completed include the redesign of the Rose Garden, updates to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and construction of a new White House ballroom.

The contractor behind the bowling alley job has a notable resume

The lighting contract was awarded to Charles Mann Enterprises, a Washington-based construction management firm. The company is led by Charles Mann, a former NFL player who spent a decade with the Washington Redskins and won three Super Bowl championships during his playing career.

NEW: The White House is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars renovating the bowling alley on the White House campus.



– On July 28, the General Services Administration, under the auspices of the Executive Office of the President, awarded a nearly $253,000 contract for a… — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) August 31, 2026

Beyond the lighting job, the firm was also awarded an $878,000 contract for a separate studio project in the same basement area as the bowling alley. Specific details about the scope of that studio work are not available in public procurement records, and representatives for the firm did not respond to a request for comment on either contract.

Charles Mann Enterprises has secured at least $3 million in federal contracts in recent years, with government work spanning roof repairs and air conditioning maintenance at other facilities. The disclosure of these contracts comes the same week Canadian officials addressed trade talks with the U.S. in separate remarks.

The two-lane alley in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building dates back to 1947, when it was installed as a gift from a group of Missourians for President Harry S. Truman’s 63rd birthday. A staff member at the time said Truman was puzzled by the gift, since he had not bowled since he was a teenager. President Dwight D. Eisenhower later moved the alley to its current location in 1955.

The White House also has a separate one-lane alley beneath the building, built in 1973 for President Richard M. Nixon, who was known for his enthusiasm for the sport. President Trump took a personal interest in that alley, overseeing a renovation of the Nixon-era lanes in 2019.

This is not the first time work on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s bowling lanes has faced scrutiny. In 2014, a proposal to rebuild the aging lanes was floated during the administration of President Barack Obama, but the effort stalled after Republicans criticized the use of public funds for the amenity. The current spending was reported the same week Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed criticism of U.S. socialism support in separate comments.

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