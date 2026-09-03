The USS Abraham Lincoln finally docked in Thailand after a record 264 days straight at sea, and Donald Trump says the deployment wasn’t long enough

The USS Abraham Lincoln has arrived in Pattaya, Thailand, giving its crew a break after 264 consecutive days at sea. As reported by the Associated Press, the aircraft carrier, which has been supporting the U.S. military campaign against Iran, reached Chonburi province this week following a total deployment of 286 days.

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Buses carrying service members began arriving at Laem Chabang port on Thursday. Other vessels from the Lincoln’s strike group also made port calls nearby, with the destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. stationed at Sriracha port and the cruiser USS Robert Smalls docked in Map Ta Phut.

Local vendors have gathered near the port hoping for increased business, including one woman who traveled 200 kilometers from Ayutthaya to sell handmade bracelets to sailors. A twenty-year-old sailor from the Petersen said morale improved once the ship reached Thailand, despite finding his first deployment difficult.

The arrival follows weeks of scrutiny over conditions aboard the ship

The ship’s arrival comes after reports last month raised concerns about food shortages, plumbing issues, and crew mental health. As detailed by CBS News, family members raised frustrations during meetings with Navy leadership, and Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut pushed for answers regarding reported water contamination and deck safety issues, while Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona called for a bipartisan Congressional investigation.

09/03 breaking USS LINCOLN SAILORS FINALLY SET FOOT ON LAND, THAILAND

"Buses carrying crew members…streamed into Thailand’s seaside resort city of Pattaya, Thursday"AP



Ship was at sea >260d w/concerns of mental health issues & food supplies

But for Trump not "long enough”

PJ pic.twitter.com/SLB3SY4L3A — Paulo Jorge (photo P.J., LA 1989) (@PauloCruzJCO) September 3, 2026

The Navy has maintained that mission-critical supplies, including food and hygiene items, were prioritized even when Middle East supply hubs were disrupted by combat operations. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the situation aboard the ship had been “completely misrepresented,” and a Navy official stated the ship has had continuous access to clean water and functional air conditioning.

President Donald Trump offered a different view, saying the deployment was “not nearly long enough.” The Navy also confirmed a sailor who went overboard on August 3 was recovered by an air wing search and helicopter and received medical care, and U.S. Central Command stated no service members have died during the deployment. The Lincoln’s arrival drew attention alongside other developments this week, including Canada trade talks with the U.S. that separately made headlines.

Crowds gathered outside the port to view the carrier, which spans roughly the length of three American football fields, and one longtime American resident of Thailand described it as an “engineering marvel.” The ship’s stop also coincided with unrelated coverage of a Texas dorm room dispute that was trending separately online.

Capt. Dan Keeler, the ship’s commanding officer, indicated further supply stops may be made as the Lincoln continues its journey home, though an exact return date to the United States has not been finalized.

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