A Texas student who posts on TikTok as @diaryof_tink shared a late-night video from a cluttered dorm room after she said police were called and she was told to leave. The first video has gained 732,200 views. On-screen text read, “Room update yall it’s 12am mind you !!”

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She said in the TikTok video, “They’re making me move out.” She stated that her roommate “went and called the police on me and told them that I threw all her stuff on the floor, which I did not because I recorded myself walking in.” The camera panned across beds, boxes, scattered belongings, an open closet, and other young women moving around the room.

She added that she was given 45 minutes to move out and that “they said it can’t be an hour.” She appeared distressed while speaking to the camera. Her caption on that video was “Yall this is crazy.”

Student says she recorded walking in and later described a temporary move to Moody Towers

In a follow-up TikTok video captioned “Got cops called on me,” she said she was in Moody Towers and called it her last and final story time. She thanked people who helped her move her belongings at the last minute after the situation unfolded around midnight. She said her feelings were hurt and that she had not done anything to anyone.

She recounted going to PV that weekend and not being in the shared room since Friday. She stated she stayed at a hotel one night and later stayed with her cousin after a party. She indicated she returned to campus and did not go into the room until about 5 or 6 p.m. She described the room as messy with clothes on the floor and said she recorded as she walked in.

She continued that she went out with friends for Popeyes and came back to eat in bed. According to her account, her roommate walked in while on the phone with her mom and said she did not want to be in the room “because Precious is in here.” The student claimed she was on the phone with a friend at the time and was not talking loudly. She noted that her roommate had not raised issues about phone calls before.

She alleged the roommate later claimed she had posted numbers, personal information, and the dorm. She insisted she never posted that material, did not name people, did not share home addresses, and did not tell anyone to go after them.

She explained she may have mentioned the dorm because viewers already knew she stayed in CB1 from an earlier makeover video. She also asked viewers not to bother the roommates. Disputes over shared living spaces can escalate to law enforcement, such as a Brooklyn roommate feud that involved locked doors and a police visit.

She stated that the roommate’s mom told her to go to the RA. Staff and police later became involved. She said the main claim was that she threw belongings on the floor and yelled. She maintained she never spoke to the roommate, stayed on the phone with her friend, then began recording. In another living space-related dispute, a woman trespassed onto her neighbor’s property and grabbed her.

She indicated police planned to check building entry records. She added that she already had video of walking in and that other people in the room had spoken with her about the situation.

She then described the stay in Moody Towers as temporary and said she would either return to the original room in two days or receive a room switch. She stated she would not go back to the shared room and was willing to use a communal bathroom for a room of her own with a full-size bed. She explained that she only raised her voice with the police because she was halfway undressed, eating, and scared when they knocked.

She told viewers to document everything and use discernment when getting to know people. She asked that no one bother the other students and said this would be her last video on the matter unless something else went wrong.

Viewers left a range of comments on the first video. One commenter questioned whether the removal was allowed and asked if she had been given somewhere else to stay, writing, “this has to be illegal, bro what if your family lives at a state did they at least give you a new place to stay?????” Another urged her to keep records, writing, “Girl document everything and report everything bright and early!”

A third commenter advised against leaving without paperwork and wrote, “Don’t move anywhere without official paperwork. The police can not make you leave.” Someone else said there seemed to be more to the situation and asked why she filmed herself walking in. Another asked when the conflict began.

She replied to that last comment: “It started before I even got there I has made it clear I didn’t want to share fast forward roommate lied and said I threw her clothes all over the floor and yelled at her . I wasn’t on campus since Thursday nor did I stay in the dorm. So that night she came in and I was otp eating wings and she began to act crazy ! I never once said anything to her and I have recorded proof lol which is even crazier because girl”

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