A passenger aboard a Carnival cruise ship bound for Southern California was confirmed to have gone overboard, triggering a shipwide search and forcing the vessel to reverse course while authorities were notified.

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The incident happened aboard the Carnival Panorama as it sailed from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, toward Long Beach. Per NYPost, the passenger was reported missing before surveillance footage confirmed that he had gone overboard.

The ship was still far from its Southern California destination when the emergency unfolded. Tracking information cited by cruise industry reports placed the vessel roughly 190 miles south of Ensenada and more than 300 miles from Long Beach.

Passengers were suddenly told to return to their rooms

The emergency began with crew members trying to locate the missing passenger. Reports indicate that a family member had already been searching for him before guest services were asked to page him over the ship’s announcement system.

A passenger jumped overboard from a cruise ship bound for Southern California from Mexico, prompting the vessel to turn around and launch a search Saturday.



The incident happened aboard the Carnival Panorama, operated by Carnival Cruise Line, as the ship was sailing from Puerto… — STANARSENAL🇦🇷🇪🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@asorock68) September 20, 2026

The situation quickly became more serious as the crew began accounting for everyone aboard. Passengers were instructed to return to their staterooms while security teams carried out a shipwide search.

For people enjoying the final stretch of a cruise, the sudden lockdown came with little explanation. One passenger, Michael Bedwell, described the confusion in a report by ABC, saying, “We didn’t really know what was going on. They just kept saying they are looking for a person and now we know he jumped overboard I guess.”

The ship also changed course during the response. Instead of continuing north toward California, the Carnival Panorama turned back toward the area where the passenger was believed to have gone into the water.

Surveillance footage eventually provided the crew with an answer to the mystery surrounding the missing passenger. The cameras confirmed that the guest had gone overboard, after which the search shifted from locating someone aboard the vessel to a search-and-rescue operation at sea.

Carnival said its crew notified both the U.S. and Mexican Coast Guards after reviewing the footage. The cruise line also said it was supporting the passenger’s family, stating, “Carnival is providing support to the family who was traveling with the guest, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones.”

The ship later resumed its journey toward Long Beach after the onboard search was completed. Authorities continued handling the search effort, while Carnival’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remained ongoing. The passenger’s identity has not been publicly released, and the circumstances that led to him going overboard have yet to be determined.

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