The U.S. Department of War shared photos and video of Jake and Logan Paul during a visit to the Pentagon. The material showed the brothers greeting troops and having a short meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The Trump administration now calls the department the Department of War.

Recommended Videos

Released footage showed the brothers walking through the building, standing for pictures, and speaking to military personnel. Jake Paul, 29, addressed the group from a podium in the Pentagon press briefing room.

According to Stuff, Jake Paul told the troops, “Each one of you matter.” He said, “This is the greatest country in the world, truly.” He added, “We are blessed to be born here, come here, and we should never take that for granted.”

Pentagon says the brothers visited the September 11 memorial and thanked service members

The Pentagon said the brothers walked through the building, stopped at its September 11 memorial, and thanked service members. The Pentagon’s public silence on the invitation comes as the department faces other internal disputes, such as when generals reportedly broke ranks over the Iran war.

Last Thursday, we welcomed Logan and Jake Paul to the Pentagon to meet with our warriors. pic.twitter.com/NiRJVWb2Rc — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) September 20, 2026

A Pentagon official said Jake and Logan Paul paid for their own transportation. The department has not publicly explained the invitation.

Comments filled the department’s social media post soon after it appeared. People questioned the choice of guests. One commenter wrote, “Is this satire…?” Other replies compared the visit to television and satire sites. One person asked, “What Twilight Zone episode is this?” Another wrote, “This isn’t The Onion?”

Some commenters reached for other public figures. One person asked, “Was Kid Rock not available?” Another wrote, “Were Beavis and Butthead unavailable?” Several asked whether Andrew and Tristan Tate would be invited next.

One commenter tried to sum up the reaction and wrote, “It’s like this is so ridiculous but it’s funny and it’s crazy sad and scary at the same time.”

Jake and Logan Paul first became known on social media. They later worked in boxing, professional wrestling, and entertainment. The brothers endorsed Trump before the 2024 election and remained allies of the administration.

Logan interviewed Trump in his IMPAULSIVE podcast before the election. Jake sat down with the President earlier this year.

The Pentagon has hosted more celebrity and influencer visits in recent months. Troops were recruited earlier this year to attend a UFC event at the White House. Hegseth has also appeared in public with Kid Rock.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy