Poll shows only 23% of voters rate the economy ‘excellent or good.’ But Trump’s top economic adviser says the pollsters ‘poll way too many Democrats’

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, pushed back on Fox News polling during a Sunday appearance on The Sunday Briefing. Host Peter Doocy began the interview by walking through recent survey numbers on how voters describe the economy and their household finances.

Recommended Videos

The poll Doocy cited showed that only 23% of U.S. voters would call the economy “excellent or good.” Twelve percent said their personal financial situation was “getting ahead,” and 62% of voters said grocery prices have become a “major problem” for them.

Doocy asked whether those results raised any concern inside President Trump’s White House. Hassett answered that polls “harm impressions about the economy because they poll way too many Democrats.” He said Democrats in a Michigan survey were calling the economy the worst since the Great Depression because they hate President Trump.

Hassett answers poll numbers with growth, claims, and drug-price figures

Hassett said Republicans “are basically seeing what we see, which is a very strong economy with low inflation.” He added that opponents “want to do is talk about these jimmied polls” and declared, “I’m not convinced at all.”

Doocy; Only 23% of voters think the economy is excellent or good, 12% of voters describe their personal financial situation as getting ahead…



Kevin Hassett: They poll way too many Democrats. Republicans see what we see which is a strong economy with low inflation. pic.twitter.com/GwtS4c8JMA — Acyn (@Acyn) September 20, 2026

Doocy raised both hands and said, “No far-left media here, Kevin!” Hassett replied, “No, but you’re saying what they say.” He then pressed the host to present facts rather than poll results.

Hassett asked what Doocy thought about “the 5% GDP growth,” “the (unemployment insurance) claims lowest ever,” and “drug prices biggest decline in 64 years.” The New York Times reported that the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 1.5% in the second quarter.

Unemployment insurance claims have remained in a historically low weekly range of 200,000 to 230,000, the Associated Press reported. The administration’s economic messaging faces skepticism, as a recent survey found 24 percent of Republicans who voted for Trump in 2024 say they are worse off since his second term began.

The Trump administration has taken credit for lower drug prices. PBS reporting indicated that experts point to greater competition and a Biden-era law that let Medicare negotiate with drug makers.

Later in the same interview, Hassett said inflation is “way down.” He said hamburgers at his local grocery store were priced 2 dollars lower than they had been weeks earlier. Beef prices rose 7.9% year-over-year in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The same agency reported that consumer prices were up 3.4% year-over-year.

Affordability is a central issue heading into this year’s midterm elections.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy