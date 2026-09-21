Image by TesterWMNL, CC BY-SA 4.0. Via Wikimedia Commons., & 111 Emergency from New Zealand, CC BY 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons

A honeymoon barbecue in India turned into a horrifying scene after newlywed bride Nikita Saha was engulfed in flames. This was while sitting beside her husband at a homestay in Darjeeling. CCTV footage captured the fire suddenly erupting as the couple sat near the barbecue, leaving Saha with devastating burns.

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Her husband, Souvik Das, immediately tried to save her as she rolled on the ground. Video shows him removing his shirt and attempting to smother the flames, while Saha ultimately suffered burns across 60% of her body and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Per People, four people have been arrested as police investigate how the barbecue fire erupted and the events that left Saha severely injured. Das was also hurt while trying to save his wife but was later discharged from the hospital.

Her husband says the barbecue suddenly became uncontrollable

Das said the couple had been married for two months and planned to spend one night at the homestay. They requested a barbecue during their stay.

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A newlywed couple from West Bengal suffered severe burns when a barbecue exploded during their honeymoon at a homestay in Sittong, Darjeeling. Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident, including the homestay owner, his partner and two staff members. pic.twitter.com/cb5ndSHFq5 — Terror Alerts (@Terroralerts007) September 20, 2026

He recalled that one employee had been tending the fire and occasionally adding a liquid to keep it burning. That employee later left, and another staff member took over.

According to Das in the report, the second employee appeared to have less experience with the barbecue. He claimed the worker poured the liquid onto the fire, causing it to intensify.

“He took the container full of the fluid and poured it on the barbecue,” Das said, according to the report. “This aggravated the fire and he tossed the container at my wife.”

Das described what happened next in stark terms: “In seconds, she was in flames.”

Police said kerosene was allegedly poured onto the barbecue grill instead of cooking oil. That action is being investigated as part of the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

The arrests include the homestay owner, a staff member and the person accused of pouring kerosene onto the grill. Police are also examining the roles of those involved. “We arrested four people in connection with the matter. Everybody’s role is being probed,” a police officer told the media.

For Saha, the consequences have been far more immediate. She remains in critical condition after suffering extensive burns. Her husband has already been released following treatment for his injuries.

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