Tourists were forced to spell SOS with sticks on isolated Oregon beach after getting trapped while looking for the perfect selfie

Three tourists looking for the perfect dramatic photo on an isolated Oregon beach ended up trapped when the rising tide cut off their only route back.

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The group had ventured down to Lost Boy Beach in Tillamook County, a remote stretch of coastline that requires visitors to navigate a steep path and sharp rocks before passing through an open-ended sea cave. The tourists reportedly did not realize the incoming tide would soon block their exit.

Per NYPost, the tourists became stranded after heading onto the beach for a photo. Their route back was eventually swallowed by the rising water, leaving them with no safe way to climb out of the area.

Their photo trip quickly turned into a rescue operation

The emergency response began after one of the stranded tourists managed to contact 911 using a satellite connection. The group had no cell service at the isolated location, leaving them with few options for calling for help.

SOS! Three tourists were stranded by the tide at Lost Boy Beach near Oceanside on Sept. 16.



Fire Chief Jeff McBrayer described the individuals as "tourists trying to get a dramatic photo opportunity." https://t.co/Zs5EYLaG7J pic.twitter.com/WJAWcflOBl — Zach Urness🏔️ (@ZachsORoutdoors) September 18, 2026

Authorities were first alerted to the situation around 3:45 p.m. Fire crews then began working to locate the tourists and figure out how to reach them without putting rescuers in unnecessary danger.

A drone was sent over the area to search for the stranded group. The aerial view revealed the tourists waiting on what remained of the beach, with the water surrounding much of the area.

The tourists had arranged bundles of sticks into the letters “SOS.” The improvised distress signal gave rescuers a clear indication of where the group was waiting.

The three were cold and wet by the time rescuers located them. Officials were concerned about the exposure, particularly as the available dry ground continued to disappear beneath the incoming tide.

Fire crews then faced their own dangerous journey to reach the stranded tourists. Rescuers hugged what little shoreline remained while dealing with large waves and rough surf.

The rescue team eventually reached the group and provided life vests. The tourists were then guided through the water before reaching a point where they could safely walk out of the cove on their own.

Lost Boy Beach is not an easy place to access even when conditions are favorable. Visitors have to negotiate the steep rocky route and pass through the sea cave before reaching the secluded shoreline.

The danger increased once the tide changed. The same route that allowed the tourists to reach the beach was no longer available when they attempted to leave.

Tillamook Fire Chief Jeff McBrayer urged visitors to learn the local tide conditions before attempting to explore remote stretches of the Oregon coast. “You have to ask a local or check a tide app on a phone for tide information,” McBrayer said, warning that rescuers may not always be able to reach people stranded in the area.

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