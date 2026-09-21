One dead and one injured from deadly lightning strike after teen hikers thought tin shack would protect them from a severe mountain storm

The lightning strike happened near the summit of Mount Timpanogos in Utah County, where a group of hikers was caught in a severe thunderstorm. They had moved into a small structure known locally as the “Tin Shack” as the storm approached, but the shelter did not protect them from the strike.

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One 19-year-old hiker suffered critical injuries and died at the scene despite efforts to save him, per People. Several other people in the group were also injured, with multiple agencies responding to help treat and evacuate those caught in the storm.

The incident has now drawn attention to the danger of using small structures as protection from lightning. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the rescue was complicated by the location and severe weather, while an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The hikers had nowhere else safe to hide

The group was near the summit of Mount Timpanogos when the weather turned dangerous. At 11,752 feet, the mountain’s summit sits well above the surrounding landscape. This left hikers exposed when thunderstorms develop nearby.

Hiker dies after lightning strikes ‘Tin Shack’ on Mount Timpanogos – The Salt Lake Tribune https://t.co/EnMWdtREvr — Amandasatiro (@Amandasatiro07) September 20, 2026

As the storm moved through the area, the hikers sought cover inside the Tin Shack. The small structure was close to the summit, but officials later stressed that structures of this type are not designed to protect people from lightning.

The lightning strike hit the shack while the hikers were inside. The 19-year-old man was critically injured in the incident and ultimately died at the scene, according to officials cited in the report.

The rescue itself presented another challenge. Responders had to reach the group while severe weather was affecting the mountain, then assist the injured hikers and evacuate people from the area.

Photographer Taylor Ehat was several miles away near Mill Canyon when he saw the storm developing around the mountain. He had been able to see hikers’ headlamps near the summit before a large bolt of lightning crossed the sky.

“There was a moment that I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s pretty close,’” Ehat said in the report. He said he became nervous after realizing hikers were still on the mountain, adding, “That’s not good.”

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office later pointed to National Weather Service guidance for people caught in thunderstorms. Hikers are advised to move away from peaks and exposed ridgelines. Substantial enclosed buildings or enclosed hard-topped vehicles are considered safer shelter.

Officials specifically warned that “small structures such as sheds, shelters and similar buildings do not provide adequate protection from lightning.” They also noted that hearing thunder means a person is close enough to the storm to potentially be struck by lightning.

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