An abuse claim in a Texas daycare has the owner facing 10 years in prison for allegedly orchestrating toddler biting incident

The owner of a Texas daycare is facing a potential 10-year prison sentence after police accused her of forcing one toddler to bite another child’s arm. The alleged incident was captured on video, which investigators later reviewed as part of the case.

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Jennifer Ann Garrett, the owner of Gracious Beginnings Day Care in Hubbard, was arrested and charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony, per People. The charge stems from allegations that Garrett physically manipulated two 2-year-old girls during the incident.

Garrett remains free on bond while the case proceeds. A conviction could result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years, according to the charge filed against her.

The video shows Garrett controlling both children

In the report, an arrest affidavit reviewed by investigators describes Garrett allegedly taking hold of one girl’s right arm and placing her hand on the back of the other girl’s head. Police claim she then “physically manipulated” the child’s head.

A Texas daycare owner is accused of holding down two toddlers and forcing one to bite the other on the arm while they were out on the playground.



Jennifer Ann Garrett, 46, is charged with injury to a child, court records say.



Cops arrested Garrett last week and took her to the… pic.twitter.com/fRHegRzOPt — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) September 20, 2026

The affidavit alleges Garrett forced the girl’s head downward while raising the other toddler’s arm toward her mouth. Investigators also claim Garrett used her left hand to restrain the child’s arm.

That allegedly prevented the toddler from moving her arm away as the other girl bit it. Police said the bite happened on the lower portion of the child’s right arm, between her wrist and elbow.

“Once Jane Doe #2 bit Jane Doe #1 on the lower part of her right arm between her wrist and her elbow,” the affidavit states, Garrett allegedly removed her hand from the other child’s head.

The affidavit also describes the reaction of the toddler who allegedly carried out the bite. Police said the girl pulled her head back and “took both of her hands up to the side of her own head as if she was upset.”

Garrett allegedly continued holding the other child’s arm before “briskly” walking her toward the other side of the playground. The affidavit does not describe an injury resulting from the bite.

The report does not establish whether the bite broke the skin, leaving the extent of any physical injury unclear. Garrett was subsequently arrested for the alleged child abuse incident and charged with third-degree felony.

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