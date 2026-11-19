A man says his American Airlines bag came out smeared brown after waiting two hours in Atlanta, then the airline said what it really was

An American Airlines passenger who said the checked bags on his flight came out smeared with sewage after a two-hour wait in Atlanta got a very different explanation from the airline. A spokesperson said the brown substance smeared on his luggage and other passengers’ bags was actually peanut butter that had leaked from someone’s bag during the flight, as reported by WSB-TV.

The passenger said in a TikTok video that the bags on his flight were delayed and that he waited more than two hours for them, per BroBible. He said he later found out the delay happened because the area underneath the American Airlines flight had flooded. “The doo doo water got all in the bottom of the yeet and flooded it,” he said.

The TikToker then showed a series of bags, each with light brown smears on them. When he finally got his own bag, he pointed out a small brown blotch on the side. “This is my bag. They got doo doo butter on the side of my bag,” he said.

Either way, nobody wants that on their luggage

Viewers in the comments were grossed out by the situation, and some called it a biohazard. One user wrote, “Call an attorney!! Do not touch it! That’s a BIOHAZARD,” while another joked, “They better doodooo the right thing and compensate y’all.”

The airline, which has also faced a complaint over a wet seat, apologized in its statement. “We’re very sorry for the experience, and our team will work directly with the affected customers to make it right,” the spokesperson said. However, travelers were reportedly left to clean their bags themselves at the airport, with many using tissues or disinfecting wipes to remove the substance.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says airlines are responsible for repairing or reimbursing passengers when bags are damaged while under the airline’s control, up to set liability limits. When a bag can’t be repaired, the DOT says airlines will negotiate compensation based on its value and depreciation.

There are limits, though. For domestic flights, the DOT allows airlines to cap their liability for a damaged bag at $4,700 per passenger. Airlines can also exclude certain items, such as electronics, fragile items, cash and perishables, which are listed in their conditions of carriage.

On American Airlines flights within the US, passengers with a damaged bag need to file a report before leaving the airport or within six hours of getting their luggage. The airline then gives them a file ID they can use to submit a claim.

Passengers who aren’t satisfied can file a complaint with the airline, which the DOT requires to acknowledge complaints within 30 days and respond in writing within 60 days. If that doesn’t resolve it, they can take the complaint to the DOT. It is not yet clear whether the passengers on the Atlanta flight have received any compensation.

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