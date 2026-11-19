A woman says she needed a same day passport after the Chinese Consulate lost hers, but the Washington office only offered one with Trump’s face

Ariel Lyndsey (@ariellyndsey) said she found herself scrambling to get a new, same-day passport after the Chinese Consulate lost her and her grandfather’s passports right before a trip to China. In an Instagram and TikTok video with hundreds of thousands of views, she said that she originally tried to apply for her same-day passport in Washington D.C., but learned that the Washington Passport Agency only provided one option. Her account of the lost passports couldn’t be independently verified.

In the video, she described her conversation with a representative, claiming he explained that passports issued in Washington have President Trump’s face on them. Lyndsey said she was told, “So I can schedule an appointment for you to get a new passport. Same-day passport. Uh, the only thing is that we only offer the commemorative 250th anniversary edition.” Lyndsey shared that she finally decided to fly to Atlanta to get her passport, as she wanted a regular passport.

According to ABC News, the limited-edition passport to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States is being issued by the State Department. This document features the image and signature of President Trump on an inside cover. An official confirmed to ABC News that this version is currently only available through the Washington Passport Agency. The official also clarified that applicants visiting that specific office will only be issued that design and cannot opt out.

The passport is part of America’s 250th birthday

According to the outlet, a White House spokesperson noted that the commemorative design, which was unveiled by Trump, “provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday.” The spokesperson added, “President Trump continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration.”

Lyndsey’s story got a lot of mixed reactions, with the biggest being the shock of learning that a consulate lost her passports. As one user wrote, “What’s more crazy is that the Chinese consulate LOST your passports?!!!”

Others weighed in on her experience trying to get a new passport. One user pointed out that the representative did a good job by letting her know in advance that coming to that passport office wouldn’t allow her to get a regular passport. Others looked into the limited edition design, with one user writing, “It’s commemorative, limited edition printing. They’re printing 250,000 of them.” ABC News didn’t report how many of the passports are being printed, so that figure couldn’t be verified.

Passport update!



The 250th Anniversary commemorative Patriot Passport is now available nationwide at passport agencies and centers, acceptance facilities, and when renewing by mail. Get all the details at https://t.co/46voFhKFgP.



Don't miss your chance to have a piece of… pic.twitter.com/NnOiuSNnwb — Department of State (@StateDept) October 29, 2026

Some viewers said in the comments that they were frustrated about not being able to opt out of the commemorative design at the Washington office. One user said they traveled to Philadelphia because they also wanted a regular passport. They added that requesting a passport with additional pages often results in a regular one, since the commemorative version doesn’t come with extra pages, though that claim couldn’t be verified.

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