A short video from the APEC summit captured President Donald Trump pausing as he entered a room, pointing, and asking, “Who is that?” Moments later, he smiled broadly and said, “he’s my friend,” then stepped forward to shake hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The exchange lasted only a few seconds but quickly drew online attention.

According to Mediaite, reactions followed within hours. Some posts labeled the greeting with the single word “Traitor.” Author Don Winslow shared the clip and wrote a longer message that repeated the phrase “my friend” three times while listing specific claims tied to the war in Ukraine. MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas also posted about the same moment twice in quick succession.

The encounter occurred during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where Trump was scheduled to join Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Putin for trilateral talks described as the first of their kind.

Trump’s warm gesture triggers a wave of backlash

The full face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin ran for 42 minutes. Putin had spent much of the period after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine with reduced contact among other heads of state. Separately, Trump has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in public remarks, stating that he is “not a good guy for us to deal with.”

I just finished a book signing event and I check my timeline and see some causal treason. Cool. https://t.co/fDaYGVh3ag — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 19, 2026

The video itself shows Trump walking into the room, stopping briefly, greeting another person, and then turning toward Putin with the question and the follow-up comment. The grin and the handshake are clearly visible in the frames that circulated. Those details formed the core of the posts that appeared afterward.

Are any Republicans in office going to call out this traitor or are they all eager to lose their seats in 2028 as well? https://t.co/FNt6t4yf8e — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 19, 2026

Winslow’s message read in full: “Man responsible for the invasion of Ukraine is “my friend.” Man responsible for the Russian army raping and slaughtering women and children in Ukraine is “my friend.” Man responsible for the Russian army kidnapping 20,000 Ukrainian children is “my friend,’ ” The post paired the text directly with the video of the greeting. No additional context from Winslow accompanied the words beyond that statement.

Meiselas first wrote, “I just finished a book signing event and I check my timeline and see some causal treason. Cool.”

Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur quipped, “He’s never this happy to see almost anyone.” Activist Hemant Mehta wrote, “Are any Republicans in office going to call out this traitor or are they all eager to lose their seats in 2028 as well?”

He’s never this happy to see almost anyone https://t.co/h1V83X9Xpd — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) November 19, 2026

The 42-minute length of the Trump-Putin session was noted alongside the planned trilateral format with Xi Jinping. That arrangement stood out because Putin had attended fewer large multilateral gatherings in the years after the 2022 invasion. The summit schedule placed the three leaders together for the first time in that specific combination.

Trump’s prior descriptions of Zelensky have also circulated in coverage of the APEC meetings. He previously told Newsmax that Zelensky is harder to deal with than Putin.

Those remarks have framed the Ukrainian president in negative terms and have drawn their own set of replies from officials and observers. The combination of the on-camera greeting and the earlier Zelensky comments supplied the main material for the posts that followed the video’s release. No further details from the closed portion of the 42-minute meeting have been released.

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