Trump told Newsmax that Zelensky is harder to deal with than Putin and ‘not a good guy,’ while Zelensky praised Europe’s ‘real leaders’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is leaning into European support as tensions with the White House grow. During a summit in Brussels on Friday, he praised Europe’s “real leaders” in remarks that came amid his public dispute with President Donald Trump.

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According to the BBC, the friction stems from a deal Trump recently struck with Moscow to import Russian diesel, part of his effort to bring down soaring fuel prices ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The move caught European allies off guard and drew sharp criticism from Zelensky. When reporters asked if he felt Trump was using Ukraine as a scapegoat for domestic political troubles, Zelensky stayed quiet for 15 seconds before smiling and saying, “This is my answer.”

Trump’s comments to Newsmax on Thursday reflected the strain in the relationship. Per CNN, he said, “I’m not a big fan of Zelensky. They’ve destroyed that country.” He added, “I find Zelensky to be more difficult to deal with than Putin,” and called him “not a good guy for us to deal with.” Trump also called Ukraine’s resumed strikes on Russian oil refineries “a disgrace,” arguing they were “making the world oil price higher” and that Ukraine had plenty of other targets.

The EU is rallying behind Ukraine

While the US pressures Kyiv to halt these attacks, European leaders have pointed to a different source for the conflict, CNN reported. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed her support for Ukraine, noting that while they initially backed the energy ceasefire, Russia failed to respect it for even a single minute.

Asked in Brussels whether Donald Trump is using him as a scapegoat for US domestic troubles ahead of midterms, Volodymyr Zelensky offered a knowing smile.



"This is my answer," he told reporters with a grin before wrapping up the press conference. pic.twitter.com/EF7RhIfBrt — KyivPost (@KyivPost) October 16, 2026

“Instead, Russia escalated, and therefore we have to increase the pressure on Russia,” she said. According to the outlet, EU leaders also said they were preparing a 22nd package of sanctions against Moscow.

Ukraine is also facing growing military pressure. A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Ukraine has run out of interceptor missiles for its US-made Patriot air defense systems. Zelensky acknowledged this at a news conference on Friday, noting that it’s an open secret that Ukraine is no longer a priority for these supplies, as most are being diverted to the Middle East.

TRUMP QUESTIONS ZELENSKYY: President Trump says Ukraine needs an election as the war’s human toll continues to mount. pic.twitter.com/G3ECtfD0W5 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 16, 2026

The outlet also noted that recent restrictions on Starlink service, which Ukraine’s military relies on, have left the country more vulnerable. Zelensky described the slowdown as a “very dangerous and unpleasant surprise,” while Trump has said he didn’t interfere with the service. Zelensky had already raised the issue earlier this week, when he told Piers Morgan that Trump was choosing the wrong side with the diesel deal.

The BBC reported that Zelensky is currently asking the EU for a $174 billion winter package, which includes defense, funding, and energy support. As he put it, per CNN, “We will keep living, fighting, and most importantly, living with dignity.”

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