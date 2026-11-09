A bride shared a TikTok video in which she described paying hard-earned money for wedding photos and waiting four months only to receive images she considered unsatisfactory. In the post’s caption, the bride added, “EDIT: guys i did see her portfolio and was referred to her by someone i knew well. They did two of their familys weddings.”

The video opened with footage of the bride and groom at their reception. They stood at a small round table cutting a multi-tiered white wedding cake decorated with flowers. The groom wore a dark suit, and the bride wore a white strapless gown with a veil as they held the knife together. On-screen text over the opening footage read, “Imagine paying hard earned money for wedding photos, waiting 4 months, and this is the photos you get back….”

The clip then moved into a slideshow of still photographs. One showed the bride alone outdoors at sunset holding a bouquet of white and yellow flowers with greenery and smiling at the camera with a veil in her hair. Another captured the couple kissing in profile against a bright hazy sunset, with the bride still holding her bouquet.

Bride outlines photographer communication and refusal to provide raw files

Additional images in the slideshow included the groom standing indoors in a dark suit with a yellow boutonniere, smiling and looking to the side while two groomsmen in light-colored shirts stood behind him. Another photo showed the bride alone on a green lawn in her full white gown, with a line of bridesmaids in pale yellow dresses holding bouquets behind her and a low building in the background.

A further photo depicted the bride and groom holding hands and smiling at each other outdoors with a sunset and distant hills behind them. The final image was a black-and-white photo of two men in dark suits standing side by side outdoors, one with his arm around the other’s shoulder, both looking at the camera. The images shown in the video appeared to be captured and edited in a manner the bride presented as problematic.

In a comment, she stated that she reached out to the photographer, “Yes she told me she sees nothing wrong with my photos and will not give me the raw photos. This was after months of receiving deadlines from her and her missing them. And after getting literally ghosted by her.” Similar complaints have surfaced elsewhere, such as a mom whose paid-for Hot Wheels cake arrived mostly white.

Viewers responded to the slideshow and the bride’s account of the timeline and the photographer’s response. One commenter wrote, “IM GENUINELY FURIOUS FOR YOU. wtf is this.” Another suggested, “Dispute the charges ASAP.” A third stated, “You need a full refund or sue.”

A commenter identifying as a photographer wrote, “As a photographer this makes me wonder why I’m not booking more cuz what is that.” Another photographer commented, “Photographer here! If you can get the RAWS I will edit them for free.” One viewer advised, “Ask for the raw files and have someone else edit them. Some of the poses are super cute! I’m so sorry!!”

A further commenter wrote, “I mean hiring someone that only ‘did their families wedding’ was the first sign. you have to pay for professionals.” Wedding vendor disputes often involve clashing expectations, like when a baker was told to wear a dress.

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