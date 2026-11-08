A woman says she’s gotten the same loaded Chipotle order since college for $4, and that it still works after the chain killed the $3 burrito hack

A Texas TikToker named Maddie showed in a TikTok how she gets a loaded Chipotle meal for $4, an order she said she has been getting since college, as reported by BroBible. “OK, I’m showing you guys my $4 Chipotle order,” she said in the video.

Maddie walked viewers through her online order. “You get a chicken taco with a side of black beans, a side of white rice, and a side tortilla,” she said. She also added cheese and a side of vinaigrette to the order.

Once the order arrived, she placed the large side tortilla on a plate. “So, you dump everything from the small taco into the big taco,” she said, emptying the small taco onto the larger tortilla before adding the black beans, white rice, and vinaigrette. “Then you have your literal, massive $4 taco,” she said, showing off a large, open burrito.

Chipotle already shut down a cheap trick like this once

Maddie gave more detailed instructions in the comments. “Ok so ask for the vinaigrette at the counter & then on the app, click ONE chicken taco, scroll down, find the toppings you want, swipe left, click SIDE, then click add to cart. I get the taco as it comes!!!” she wrote.

Several viewers said they tried the order themselves. “I just tried this today exactly like you ordered. I only spent $4.50. I was very satisfied with this. Thank you,” one commenter wrote. Not every Chipotle order goes this smoothly, as one woman’s complaint about a Chipotle manager showed.

Maddie’s method is similar to the “$3 burrito hack” that spread on TikTok in 2022. Customers ordered a single taco and loaded up on sides free of charge to build a cheap burrito, and Chipotle responded by limiting the number of sides customers could get with a taco order, according to Food & Wine.

At the time, a Chipotle executive told Fox Business that guests were “currently unable to order a single taco from our online ordering systems,” as reported by Fox 4. The company said it had “long embraced customizations” but that the trend was “resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees and our customers.”

Maddie’s order appears to stay within the current limits. She gets three items on her taco, chicken does not count toward Chipotle’s five-item limit, and she orders her two additional items as separate sides in their own cups, according to BroBible.

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