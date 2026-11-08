Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang allegedly had a romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. Three House chairs want Huang at a closed-door briefing

A Financial Times report says American intelligence agencies compiled a classified memo earlier this year that outlined an alleged romantic relationship between Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, an executive at the Singapore company Megaspeed. The memo was passed to a limited circle of senior U.S. officials in the period leading up to President Donald Trump’s May visit to Beijing for discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Megaspeed ranks as a significant Nvidia customer and has drawn scrutiny over allegations that it assisted in moving restricted American microchips into China. U.S. intelligence assessments hold that Alice Huang, who shares no family connection with Jensen Huang, was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to obtain information about the Nvidia leader and potentially shape his choices on chip exports.

The Financial Times account marks the first time the relationship has been described as intimate. Earlier New York Times coverage had referred only to a “close relationship” between the two. It remains unclear from the reporting whether U.S. agencies believe Huang was aware of any alleged intelligence role or whether any sensitive details were shared.

Photographs from Taipei show the pair together at a bar and a restaurant dinner

Huang has not been accused of knowingly aiding Chinese intelligence, and the reported relationship has not been confirmed independently. Nvidia has offered no comment on the alleged romance or the existence of the memo.

The story keeps getting crazier. To recap everything that has been reported so far:



– The US intelligence community discovered that Jensen Huang, the CEO of the largest company in the world, was sleeping with Alice Huang, a Chinese spy and an executive at Megaspeed. (FT)

-… https://t.co/Ws5cI7aBwc — Chris McGuire (@ChrisRMcGuire) November 7, 2026

Images shared on LinkedIn by the firm NetThunder captured Huang and Alice Huang at a Taipei bar in June 2024 after a technology trade show. Huang appeared in his familiar black leather jacket and was drinking whiskey alongside other industry executives, with Alice Huang seated next to him.

The two were observed again in May 2025 as they left a Taipei restaurant following a dinner involving artificial intelligence suppliers. The New York Times reported that Alice Huang remained outside while Huang spoke with journalists.

Huang has pressed Trump to loosen restrictions on advanced Nvidia processors bound for China and specifically advocated for exports of the company’s H200 chips. He has argued that continued American presence in the Chinese market would help offset competitors such as Huawei.

The administration later approved limited sales under controls, yet shipments had slowed by the date of the May summit. Trump’s relationship with the chipmaker has also drawn political commentary, including Bill Maher’s view on Trump’s company stakes.

Representatives Brian Mast, John Moolenaar, and Rick Crawford, who lead three House committees, have invited Huang to a closed-door briefing on November 18. They intend to examine his contacts with Alice Huang and the safeguards Nvidia maintains against foreign intelligence efforts. The request comes after New York Times reporting that U.S. agencies had conducted electronic monitoring of Alice Huang for a minimum of one year.

Trump received a briefing last year concerning Alice Huang’s suspected activities and her connection to Jensen Huang yet elected not to step in. Huang has retained close presidential access. After he was initially omitted from the group of executives accompanying Trump to Beijing in May, the president contacted him; Huang traveled to Alaska and boarded Air Force One at a stopover. He also attended the state dinner Trump held for Xi in Washington the following September.

Nvidia’s market value exceeds $5 trillion, and its processors form a core element of advanced artificial intelligence development. Megaspeed separated from a Chinese gaming firm in 2023 before expanding into AI data-center operations.

The company has faced questions about whether advanced Nvidia chips reached China in breach of export limits. Nvidia has stated that its own review uncovered no evidence of improper activity.

A company spokesman has further noted that regional cloud customers are provided with standard business information rather than confidential company material or details relevant to U.S. national security. A spokesman previously told the Daily Mail: “Jensen’s interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected. Meetings with customers are part of a CEO’s job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year.”

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