Woman was ready to vote for a new president in the midterms until ChatGPT told her what was actually on the ballot

A TikTok creator who posts as KindDropz (@kinddropz) says ChatGPT saved her from embarrassing herself as she got ready to vote in the midterms. In a video, she admits she “did not know we were not voting for, like, a new president” until she asked the chatbot. The clip has hundreds of thousands of views.

KindDropz opens by asking her followers if they really never “talk to chat.” She says she asked ChatGPT who was running for the presidency, and it told her the election was for “the midterm or whatever.” From there she kept asking questions, including what the Senate does and what the Treasury does.

She calls it “getting all my ducks in a row” so she could “vote correctly and informed.” She expects people to mock her for using AI, but says it’s “totally normal” and that at least she tried to educate herself. Hundreds of people replied, and many of them said they don’t use the chatbot at all and just google things.

Viewers ask if KindDropz is joking

The most-liked comment on the video asked whether she was being sarcastic. Plenty of others asked if the clip was satire or rage bait, and some said they hoped it was a bit. KindDropz says “all jokes aside” near the start of the video, but many viewers still asked.

“This is a joke right?” one viewer wrote. Another asked if it was “a satire series.” A third said, “I am literally begging this to be rage bait.” One person wrote that they wanted to believe it was satire, but they know someone who refers to the chatbot as “chatty.”

Some viewers defend KindDropz

A smaller group of commenters said she did the right thing by asking questions before voting. A few of them added advice about where else to look for information.

One wrote that she “seems intellectually curious and interested in filling in the gaps in her knowledge.” Another called ChatGPT a “safe and non judgemental educator in her pocket.” A longer comment said it’s better to go straight to reputable sources, since the chatbot can “make stuff up sometimes,” but still told her she “did good.”

KindDropz liked a handful of comments from both sides. One came from a viewer outside the US who said they knew what the vote was for and that her “brain might be rotting.” Another said it was “great she educated herself.” She isn’t the only person to hand the chatbot a real-world task. One man used it to answer every letter while fighting a parking fine.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy