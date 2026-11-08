During the Thursday episode of the I’ve Had It podcast, hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan read through posts that online users had shared as the 2026 midterm results came in. One post they read stated, “We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, both hosts laughed at the post on the air.

That portion of the episode was later removed, but a clip of the moment was reshared online. On Saturday, Welch and Sullivan posted a joint statement to the podcast’s Instagram account in which they addressed the laughter. They wrote that the joke was insensitive and that they regretted their reaction.

The hosts said that whatever their political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence. They noted that they have long supported common-sense gun safety reform and that they had made a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, which they described as the largest gun violence prevention organization in America.

Cash App responded after a video of the cut clip appeared on X. The company stated, “We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast.” The message made clear that the sponsorship had ended.

Wow. Over 14 sponsors have pulled their advertising permanently from the I’ve Had It podcast in the last couple of days. Does this actually impact a podcast or do they just find different kinds of sponsors? https://t.co/wYOgEIGims — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 8, 2026

Boll & Branch, a luxury bedding company, also released a statement. The company said it would not “advertise with the I’ve Had It podcast and will not in the future.” The wording indicated that the company had decided against any advertising relationship with the show going forward.

Chewy issued a separate statement as well. The company wrote that it does “not sponsor or support the I’ve Had It podcast.” Chewy added that it “unequivocally condemn[s] violence in all forms” and that “the comments made by the hosts do not reflect Chewy’s values or what we stand for as a company.”

In the Instagram statement, Welch and Sullivan wrote, “On Thursday’s show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk. It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize.” They closed by saying they would keep using their platforms to fight for the safety of all Americans.

Charlie Kirk died in September 2025 after being fatally shot while speaking at a college event in Utah County, Utah. The hosts’ statement came after the online clip drew attention and after the three companies made their positions public. The backlash also echoes other speech disputes, like the Washington Post’s rehire order for a columnist.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy