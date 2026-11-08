A postgame brawl broke out between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling State after the Golden Lions won 35-32, as shown in a video shared on X and reported by BroBible. The fight started almost immediately after the final whistle, turning a competitive college football game into a chaotic scene on the field.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff players began celebrating as soon as the clock hit zero, and some walked over to Grambling State’s midfield logo and wiped their feet on it. A Grambling State player reacted to the taunts, and members of both teams quickly converged near the 33-yard line.

Punches were thrown as the celebration turned into a physical altercation. Videos captured the incident from multiple angles, showing players clashing while coaches and staff tried to intervene, including one moment where a Grambling State player was taken to the ground and held back by a member of the coaching staff.

Both programs condemned the brawl

Grambling State released a statement on the conduct of its team. “Grambling State University athletics is aware of the incident that occurred today involving members of the Grambling State University football program,” the school said. “We sincerely apologize for the behavior exhibited and unequivocally denounce the actions of those involved.” The statement added that the behavior does not reflect the program’s values and that those responsible will face disciplinary action.

Following a 35-32 win by a surging Arkansas-Pine Bluff team over Grambling State, a postgame fight broke out between the teams. pic.twitter.com/iQVootNNeb — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) November 7, 2026

Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach Alonzo Hampton also called the brawl unacceptable. “It’s embarrassing. That can’t happen, and regardless of who wins the game, we as mentors, right, as leaders, we gotta make sure our players gotta be able to understand, man, it’s a way that you handle yourself at all times, and we all gotta be accountable for that,” Hampton told the Pine Bluff Commercial. Fights around football games are not limited to the college level, as a youth football brawl in Florida showed.

The SWAC is expected to review the footage and the circumstances surrounding the fight. Grambling State was involved in a similar incident against Bethune-Cookman in 2025, when 27 players were suspended and both programs were fined.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff rallied in the fourth quarter to spoil Senior Night for Grambling State, which held leads and won several statistical categories, including total offensive yards and time of possession. A late 95-yard scoring drive and a 76-yard punt return swung the momentum toward the visitors. The loss was Grambling State’s third straight and came in its final home game of the season.

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