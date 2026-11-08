President Donald Trump spent part of Saturday circulating posts on Truth Social that cast doubt on the scale of Democratic wins in the midterm elections. The Daily Mail points out that the messages came less than four days after he told The New York Times he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results and work with the new Democratic majorities in Congress. None of the material he shared offered evidence of fraud or improper counting.

Among the posts was one focused on the Texas Senate race, where Democrat James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton. Trump reposted a graph from an account called The Lone Raccoon that tracked both candidates’ vote totals through election night and highlighted several sharp increases for the Democrat.

The accompanying message asked, “Does anyone believe this at all?” Election officials sometimes release large batches of ballots at once, which can produce sudden jumps in the running totals.

Posts compared 2022 and 2026 vote totals and questioned Texas turnout figures

Talarico, a 37-year-old former teacher, won by roughly 12 percentage points and became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Texas since 1988. Paxton has already conceded and congratulated his opponent. Trump carried the state by a comfortable margin in the 2024 presidential contest.

Trump also shared a message from Kevin Bass that stated, “Republican votes stayed the same. Democrats materialized 20 million new votes.” A bar chart paired with the post compared House popular-vote numbers from 2022 with projections for 2026. Republicans were listed at 54.2 million votes two years earlier and a projected 55.6 million this cycle, while Democrats appeared at 51.3 million in 2022 and a projected 70.4 million now.

Those 2026 numbers rested on an assumption that only 85 percent of ballots had been counted rather than on final tallies. An independent review of the figures concluded that the suggestion of 20 million extra Democratic votes was misleading and that the actual increase would likely end up much smaller.

A separate post Trump circulated, written by Donald Ward, examined the Texas governor’s race in which Gina Hinojosa unseated longtime Republican Greg Abbott. Ward noted that Abbott himself received more votes than he did in his 2022 reelection, yet Hinojosa drew about 1.7 million more votes than Democrat Beto O’Rourke received four years earlier. Ward wrote, “Those are Looney Tunes numbers.”

He further claimed Hinojosa received 400,000 more votes in Texas than Kamala Harris did in the 2024 presidential election. “These are not normal midterms numbers,” he wrote. “Not a single opinion poll before the elections came close to predicting this.” Year-to-year comparisons alone do not prove irregularities, and the post supplied no evidence that ballots were mishandled. Trump had earlier offered a $1 million fraud reward ahead of the midterms.

Trump also reposted a call for closer examination of ballot totals, voter rolls, and turnout figures across several states. The message stated, “A pattern this even demands answers at the ballot level,” and urged hand counts along with reviews of registration records.

On Tuesday night Trump had told The New York Times, “I am absolutely willing to accept those results.” He continued, “We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out.”

He partly blamed Republican setbacks on his own absence from the ballot and said he had no regrets about endorsing candidates such as Paxton and South Carolina Senator Darline Graham. Democrats secured majorities in both the House and the Senate.

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