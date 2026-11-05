A 25-year-old member of a local Republican committee in Rockland County, New York, has been arrested on multiple felony counts connected to a primary election earlier this year, according to Rockland News. Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III announced the arrest of Aidan Rowan of Stony Point on Wednesday, November 4. Rowan faces 12 felony charges following an investigation into allegations of ballot fraud.

The case centers on the June 23, 2026, Stony Point Republican County Committee primary election. Rowan was a candidate in that race and also serves as a member of the committee. The investigation began after the Republican and Democratic election commissioners of the Rockland County Board of Elections shared information about possible ballot fraud during the primary.

President Donald Trump had offered a $1 million reward to people who report cases of voter fraud that lead to a conviction ahead of the midterms. Trump has cast doubt on the security of the vote, alleging “rampant” cheating in postal voting and non-citizens voting. However, proven instances of voter fraud are incredibly rare in the U.S.

Rockland County investigation yields 12 felony counts in primary case

According to a media release from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, investigators launched an independent probe right after receiving the information from the election commissioners. The office said the investigation established probable cause for charges involving allegedly forged documents, public records, and statements tied to the election.

BREAKING UPDATE: Rockland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Aidan Rowan in connection with an alleged ballot fraud investigation.



As Monsey Politics first reported back in September, Rowan, a Republican Committee member and chairman of the Rockland Young Republicans, was… https://t.co/2O5ZbCER70 pic.twitter.com/GttxpMIbw1 — Monsey Politics (@MonseyPolitics) November 4, 2026

The charges include forgery in the second degree, a Class D felony, and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, with four counts, each a Class D felony. Authorities also filed a count of tampering with public records in the third degree, a Class D felony. In addition, Rowan faces four counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, each a Class E felony, and two counts of making an apparently sworn false statement in the first degree, each a Class E felony.

That brings the total to six Class D felony counts and six Class E felony counts. Another MAGA candidate who pushed election integrity was found guilty of nine election fraud counts.

Investigators said they first tried to locate Rowan but were unsuccessful, leading the Town of Clarkstown Court to issue an arrest warrant on October 23, 2026. Rowan turned himself in to the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office on November 4 in connection with that warrant. He was then processed and arraigned in the Town of Clarkstown Justice Court before being released on his own recognizance, allowing him to remain free without posting bail as the case proceeds.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that a future court appearance is expected, though it did not announce a specific date. Investigators reported finding insufficient evidence to bring charges against any other person. The office also stated that the investigation turned up no evidence that any candidate, political campaign, or elected official directed or took part in the alleged conduct.

The allegations relate only to the June 23 Republican County Committee primary and do not involve the November 3 general election. The Sheriff’s Office did not say how many ballots may have been involved, describe the exact nature of the alleged falsifications, or indicate whether any election results were affected.

The charges represent accusations from law enforcement and do not amount to a finding of guilt. Rowan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court, and he retains the right to challenge the allegations through the judicial process. The case remains pending.

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