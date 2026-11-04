A man says he drove an hour and a half and sent proof of funds for a viewing at a £3 million property, only to be turned away at the door after the agent told him she did not think he could afford it. Mars, who posts on TikTok as @_mars_tm, shared the exchange in a video that has gained hundreds of thousands of views. The clip shows him standing outside a glass door while an older blonde woman in a black-and-white patterned blouse remains just inside and refuses to let him enter.

The man says in the video that he already arranged the visit and provided proof of funds along with bank statements. The woman replies that she is not letting him in because “this isn’t the place for you,” and later adds, “I mean, look at you.” She also describes the location as a house of the Lord and says she does not think the property is for him.

During the conversation, the woman tells him, “Yeah, but this is a £3 million property.” She later states, “I just don’t think you can afford it, quite frankly,” and “I just don’t think you look as if you could be able to afford it.” The man repeatedly asks why she is basing that on his appearance and insists he has already done everything the company requested.

The agent and the man continue to disagree at the doorway

The woman tells the man she is terribly busy and needs to go. She says she does not want to waste any more of his time and suggests he contact her manager. The man responds that he already spoke with them and that the situation is not funny. He points out that he has already come a long distance after submitting the required documents.

The woman then says the place is for people who love to worship and who are involved in some form of religion, calling it a church. The man argues that the property is being sold as a house or apartment rather than as a church. She later tells him, “I cannot allow you to come into this property. It’s not for you, it’s not your scene.” When he asks who she is to say that, she replies, “Well, it’s just my job.”

He later posted another TikTok video showing the woman standing on an upper glass-railed balcony while a man films from the room below, where camera bags, a drone, and other equipment sit on a table. The man says he booked the space on Airbnb for a photo shoot and has already paid. The woman says she has called the police and demands that he leave.

She first tells him it is a Christian home and that he is “not Christian enough.” Later in the exchange, she says she simply does not like the look of him. The man protests that he has every right to be there and asks why she is renting the place out if she does not want people to stay. She repeatedly tells him to leave and says the police will arrive soon. It is not the first viral clip of someone being wrongly judged by appearance.

Under the first video, viewers shared mixed reactions to the agent’s comments. One person wrote, “Not very Christian.” Another suggested the exchange might actually help a sale, saying, “To be honest, she might be a brilliant salesperson, because I would buy it unseen after that, just to spite her.” A third commenter claimed the man could pursue legal action, writing, “You got a juicy lawsuit on your hands that will pay for that house.”

Someone else stated, “She needs sacked if she’s the estate agent.” Another viewer pointed to possible discrimination and noted that agents typically work on commission, adding, “discrimination on full display.Dont these estate agents work on commission.This man needs to contact her manger.”

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