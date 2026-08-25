A video about a man being questioned whether he’s an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent appears to be spreading on social media. Apparently, this man was loading his belongings into a hotel luggage cart when another man started recording him from his car. The man recording then asked whether he was an ICE agent, saying he’d heard agents were staying at that hotel. The man questioning him can also be heard switching to Spanish.

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According to the footage, a man in sunglasses can be seen taking his belongings out of an SUV and loading them onto a hotel luggage cart. The person who was recording him then asks, “You an ICE agent? Hey boss. You an ICE agent?” The man being recorded doesn’t respond and only appears to raise his hand. After that, the person asking him about being an ICE agent switches to Spanish.

As the man puts his suitcases on the cart, he switches back to English and claims, “Look how they hide their gear. They put it in toy boxes. This guy doesn’t even want to answer any questions.” He also adds, “We know you guys are staying here at the hotel. You guys don’t have to hide.” After all that, the man being recorded doesn’t respond and is seen dragging his cart and using his phone.

A third man arrives who is also asked the same

As seen in the footage, another man arrives on the spot. When he does, the person recording points the camera at him and says, “Another ICE agent,” then asks, “You another ICE agent?” He then continues to ask, “Are you an ICE agent?” multiple times, and the man in sunglasses can be seen recording him. He then closes his window and drives away when the man who arrived later says something that isn’t audible in the video.

This guy was just loading his luggage onto a hotel luggage cart when some dude rolled up in a car and started asking him over and over if he was an ICE agent.



When he wouldn’t answer, the guy switched to Spanish and kept pressing him because he apparently heard ICE agents were… pic.twitter.com/d8f5eIfIdd — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) August 25, 2026

This video was reshared on Twitter/X by @ClownWorld, and in the caption they stated, “This guy was just loading his luggage onto a hotel luggage cart when some dude rolled up in a car and started asking him over and over if he was an ICE agent. When he wouldn’t answer, the guy switched to Spanish and kept pressing him because he apparently heard ICE agents were staying at the hotel.”

They also added, “People have completely lost their minds over ICE,” and several people shared their opinion on the ICE agent concern as the video garnered 150,000 views. One claimed without evidence, “First of if this Guy was an ICE Agent I’m pretty sure the first item that was pulled out of the SUV wouldn’t have been a very colorful box! Like all Law enforcement professionals not drawing attention to your self while off duty I probably day 3 of training!”

Another seemed unenthusiastic towards the man recording, asking, “Don’t you something better to do with your life?” And one writing, “The fact he ran after they started recording him is crazy. He wants to record others but don’t want to be recorded.” The audience had similar feedback on the video. The incident is not independently verified, and the full context of the video, including the identity of those involved, remains unknown. The man who was recording didn’t provide any evidence to back his claims.

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