Trump says Israel’s $4 billion in yearly U.S. aid will be cut off because ‘they don’t need it,’ then calls a Michigan Democrat a lunatic over it

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States is ending $4 billion in annual aid to Israel by the end of the year. CNN reported that during an Election Day appearance on Fox News, Trump said the funding would stop because he believes the country no longer needs the financial assistance.

The outlet noted that the sudden shift came as a major surprise, given the existing memorandum of understanding meant to provide $3.8 billion in military aid annually through 2028. Trump claimed he reached an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the payments but gave few details about how it would work, and it was not immediately clear whether Netanyahu’s office had confirmed the agreement. He suggested the move aims to remove a political talking point Democrats have used to criticize Republicans over foreign military spending.

Per Reuters, the president specifically named Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed when referring to the criticism. “Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an El-Sayed when they don’t need it?” Trump said during his appearance on Fox and Friends. “It’s a bad talking point because when you say, ‘Why don’t we give everybody $4 billion?’ Israel’s our number one; we give them more than anybody else, and they no longer need it.”

Netanyahu’s rivals seized on the announcement

Gadi Eisenkot, the opposition leader in an election where Arab-led parties may decide whether Netanyahu survives, wrote on X that the U.S. is a key part of Israel’s national security. “The fact that the security establishment, along with Israeli citizens, is learning about a change in the strategic relationship framework through the media highlights just how much Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct poses a genuine danger. We can no longer rely on him and must replace him,” he wrote.

BREAKING: President Trump says the U.S. will end roughly $4 billion in annual aid to Israel by the end of the year, revealing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to the decision.



“Because they don’t need it,” Trump said during an exclusive interview on @foxandfriends,… pic.twitter.com/ItBUcMrtuZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 3, 2026

Per CNN, Yair Golan, the head of Israel’s left-wing Democrats party, also criticized the prime minister. In a statement on X, Golan said, “A responsible prime minister would have fought to increase America aid, not eliminate it. Netanyahu is deepening the security and economic crisis and endangering Israel’s future.”

While Trump framed the decision as a mutual deal, the announcement highlights a growing divide in U.S. politics. CNN reported that support for Israel has become increasingly polarizing, with public opinion shifting significantly over the last few years. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that 48% of voters believe the U.S. is too supportive of Israel.

The outlet noted that it remains unclear how the change will affect the actual flow of weapons to Israel. Trump said Israel can still buy whatever it wants, and the country has previously indicated an interest in tapering off U.S. military aid over the next decade. Still, the lack of a clear framework for the transition leaves many questions about the future of the U.S.-Israel military partnership.

President Trump said that the United States would end $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel at the end of this year, following previous discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. https://t.co/3bq8X7rk8U — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 3, 2026

Per Reuters, Republican Rep. Don Bacon’s biggest concern was the lack of communication. “What I really had heartburn about is the Israelis didn’t know about it,” he said.

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