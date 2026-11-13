A woman says she agreed to fly out for her best friend’s makeup trial and help pay for the bachelorette, then learned she wasn’t invited

A woman says she was expected to help pay for her best friend’s bachelorette trip and fly out for wedding prep, only to learn she was not invited to the wedding itself. She shared the story in a Reddit post on r/AmIOverreacting, as reported by Daily Dot.

She said she has been best friends with the bride for nine years. The two had a 10-month falling out, during which the friend got engaged, but they reconnected a couple of months ago and had been planning parts of the wedding together since.

The bride then called her to say the wedding would be a family-only event. “I completely understand that it’s her wedding and ultimately her decision who she invites,” she wrote. “However, I can’t help feeling hurt and honestly a little mad about not coming.”

She was still expected to help with everything leading up to it

She said she had planned to travel to the wedding venue to help with makeup testing and was also set to go on the bachelorette trip. “We’ll have to fly out for it to do makeup testing and check out the venue. I’m also going on her bachelorette trip and helping contribute financially toward it,” she wrote.

She is now considering stepping back from her wedding duties. “Part of me feels like I should tell her that, given the circumstances, I’d rather step back from helping with the wedding and planning activities altogether,” she wrote. However, she said she remains conflicted because of the recent 10-month break in their friendship, and wondered whether her reaction is too intense given that history.

One commenter wrote, “She shouldn’t expect or let you do all that, especially pay, if you’re not invited.” Another commenter suggested a way to find out whether the exclusion was personal. “Finding out whether the other bachelorette guests are invited to the wedding will tell you immediately if it’s truly family only or if you’re being singled out, and either way, stepping back from planning and paying is completely justified,” they wrote.

Bachelorette trips can be a costly obligation for guests. The average bachelorette party attendee spent $1,300, and those who flew to the destination spent an average of $2,000, according to a 2023 study by The Knot.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the bride’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from the Reddit post.

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