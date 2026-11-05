An outdoor food review in New York was interrupted by loud background shouting that quickly took over the recording. Johnny Novo, a well-known content creator who posts on TikTok as @jnov__, shared the clip, which has gained hundreds of thousands of views. On-screen text in the TikTok video read, “Trying to do a food review outside in New York:” as he sat at a table with a burger and fries.

He held a double cheeseburger with pickles and sauce up toward the camera at the start of the clip. An off-screen voice could be heard almost right away. Novo appeared to look around and pause before he continued.

In the video, he said, “Lovely’s Burger today, pretty highly recommended,” while still holding the burger. The TikTok caption on the post read, “I was tryna stay locked in.”

Off-screen voice describes past events as the review continues

The off-screen voice stated, “I stabbed someone in the face. 2 and a half hours later, then he got the pumpkins and left. He died in the prison cell.” Johnny Novo seemed to keep the burger raised as the remarks continued. He then brought it to his mouth and took a large bite while the shouting went on.

The voice could be heard asking, “Has the slave prince come home yet? Because I told him he wasn’t leaving the precinct alive.” Johnny Novo chewed the burger and appeared slightly uncomfortable as the background noise persisted. The off-screen voice stated, “How many turned up since then? I swear to God, I’ll choke you in front of everybody.”

The video appeared to end with Johnny Novo still eating the burger from Lovely’s while the remarks continued in the background. No additional details about the exact outdoor location or the identity of the person shouting were visible in the clip. Food reviews that go viral for the wrong reasons are nothing new, like a TikToker’s Arby’s steak nuggets review.

Viewers who commented on the video described the scene in different ways. One commenter wrote, “Don’t make eye contact, he’ll lock in on you.” Another stated, “Clearly talking to himself, but that last part was for you.”

A separate commenter wrote, “talking about face stabbing would have got me out of there immediately. He won that battle.” Someone else posted, “Best city in the world and this is proof.” One viewer added, “The vibe adds flavor to the food!”

Another wrote, “I need to hear the rest. offer him a burger.” A further commenter stated, “people act like this is some kind of strange increase in violence or whatever, but if you know new York you know these kinds of things always happened and they’re as rare as ever now.”

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