Laura Loomer says ‘America is over’ now that Democrats control Congress, then calls the country an experiment with a shelf life that has ‘expired’

The political climate in Washington has shifted in these midterm elections. With Democrats securing resounding wins in both the House and the Senate, the final two years of Trump’s term look like they will be intense. Conservative influencer Laura Loomer recently expressed a grim outlook on the situation in a lengthy post on X, where she claimed, “America is over.”

Loomer argued, “Trump doesn’t have 2 years left,” pointing to his recently stated willingness to make deals with the Democrats. She claims that if he attempts to veto Democratic legislation, “they will immediately move to impeach him, convict him, and harass his family members and find a blue state to prosecute him in so that a presidential pardon will not protect him or his family members.” She alleged that “RINO Republicans who care more about self preservation” would throw Trump under the bus.

Loomer even alleged that Trump faces the possibility of assassination if he puts up a fight. She warned her followers against being delusional, alleging that Democrats prioritize jailing the president and his family over working for the people. In a series of other posts, she claimed that America’s 250th celebrations were a funeral, writing, “America was always going to end. It was only an experiment with a shelf life. It’s now expired.” She further claimed that the “country won’t survive the Islamic communist takeover.”

Democrats can now investigate the administration

According to CNBC, Democrats scored a seismic victory, flipping both chambers of Congress. This change means that Democrats now have the ability to launch investigations with subpoena power. CNBC noted that the Democratic majority will likely examine the president’s business dealings, his immigration policies, and his use of the Department of Justice. One representative, Robert Garcia, summarized the upcoming approach on X, telling the administration to “lawyer up.”

Trump doesn’t have 2 years left.



He was on Fox News last night and said he looks forward to making deals with Democrats.



President Trump may have had 2 years left if we didn’t lose the Senate, but we are finished as a country because now the Democrats controlled the House and… https://t.co/xp29IHkyqe — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 4, 2026

CNBC reported that the Democratic victory will likely crush the Republican congressional shield that supported the president during the first half of his term. While the president has previously indicated he might lean into his veto power, calling himself “Mr. Veto,” the Democratic majority in the House and Senate complicates his agenda.

The president reportedly told Fox News he would veto legislation he disagrees with, saying, “They’ll send over things that are insane, and I’ll veto them,” per CNBC. Democrats are already preparing to introduce bills aimed at reversing various policies, including those related to healthcare subsidies and tariffs.

Historical precedent suggests this path forward will be contentious. According to The Guardian, when Democrats flipped the House in 2018, they launched numerous inquiries into the president’s businesses and his handling of various probes. That period eventually led to two impeachments. Now, with the party back in control of both chambers, there is talk of further investigations into the president’s family business and even the handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Not a meltdown. Just reality.



Our country is over. I’ve been saying it for years. I even said that President Trump would only be able to slow the burn but our country would always eventually collapse. All empires collapse eventually and I said earlier this year, America 250 is… https://t.co/7qGezbH5w1 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 4, 2026

The political fallout is already affecting the GOP. Marc Short, chairman of Advancing American Freedom, told CNBC that the party has moved away from its foundations, stating, “We need a refresh right now. We’ve lost our way.”

Loomer believes Americans won’t be able to vote themselves out of what she calls a “communist” and “jihadist” takeover. She wrote, “If you voted for Democrats, just know you fell for a lie.”

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