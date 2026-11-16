A custom wedding dress ordered with a Tangled movie theme reportedly cost $4,500, only for a sleeve to detach the moment the buyer tried it on during a reveal. The woman has posted several video series on the dress and its fit. She shared a video moment in a TikTok clip captioned “The dress reveal. The next video will show the actual fit of it.”

In the video, she holds the strapless bodice against her black tank top and jeans. As she adjusts it, the sheer sleeve comes off in her hands. She looks at the broken piece and says, “As I was trying to put it on, the sleeve just broke off. You can’t make this up.”

She explained that she had wanted a dress from this designer for years. She said the theme she requested was Tangled, and that the gown arrived looking very different from the studio videos he sent her.

The creator details the color, weight, sleeves, and floral details she says did not match her request

She stated that the dress looked white on camera in the videos from his studio, but she insisted it is not white. “It is 1,000% not white. It is yellow,” she said while holding up the bundled gown. She also described it as “insanely heavy.”

She pointed out the sleeves next. She said she had asked for long sleeves but received the ones that came with the dress. She noted that she has never worn it, yet it is already falling apart.

She then showed the flowers on the gown. She said the designer glued on watercolor-painted flowers. “What happens to watercolor when it gets wet?” she asked, referring to something she said people learn in middle school. She described feeling sad while making the video. She said it has been really hard because she had wanted a dress from him for so long. “I don’t even know how many years,” she added.

She explained that whenever she messaged him about issues, he would reply by talking about the watercolor dress. “He was like, oh, the watercolor dress, I’m so proud of my watercolor dress,” she said. “And I’m like, I never asked for a watercolor dress. I asked for a Tangled theme.” She added that every time he talked to her, it was not even remotely on track for what she had asked for.

In the comments, one viewer wrote, “I feel like the first obvious red flag is his name being ‘designer daddy.’” Another asked a question about the budget: “No hate, this is a genuine question.. your budget for a dress was very healthy. Why not shop at local boutiques or a place like Flora and Lane based in CA if you wanted a colored dress.”

A third commenter advised her to “challenge the charge with your bank and show them all documentation. That you are defrauded.” A fourth shared a similar experience: “This happened to me with a custom piece! I made them take the next sample in all sorts of lighting to ensure it was the correct color. So sorry you’re going through this.” Designer gowns can lead to other surprising situations too, like when a designer wedding dress sold on eBay became the center of a dispute.

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