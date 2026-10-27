A man says he sold his ex-wife’s designer wedding dress on eBay, then two months later she asked for it back to wear at her second wedding

A Redditor says he sold his ex-wife’s designer wedding dress on eBay, only for her to ask for it back two months later so she could wear it at her second wedding. The post has commenters on Reddit’s r/confession asking why anyone would want to reuse a wedding dress from a previous marriage.

As detailed by The Daily Dot, the story started on the couple’s wedding night, when his ex-wife left her expensive gown in the guest room at his parents’ house. While the couple was away on their honeymoon, his sister boxed up the dress and stored it in a closet.

The marriage lasted five years, but the ex-wife never came back for the dress after their divorce. Eventually, the Redditor’s mother asked him to get rid of it because it carried too many negative memories for her, and he was happy to oblige.

The timing of her request could not have been more awkward

Since the dress was from a designer brand and had been expensive, he decided to list it on eBay. He also admitted he needed the extra cash at the time. To show off the dress, he used a few photos of his ex-wife from their old wedding album, covering her eyes with black boxes to conceal her identity.

A nursing student from North Carolina bought the dress for a fraction of its original price. Two months after the sale, his ex-wife reached out to say she was getting remarried and wanted to pick up the dress she had left behind.

Instead of telling her he had sold the dress to a stranger on eBay, the Redditor said he lied. He claimed a roof leak had destroyed the dress with water damage and that it had been thrown away.

The post has drawn thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments on r/confession, where many Redditors supported his decision to sell the dress. Divorce can leave loose ends long after the papers are signed, as one divorced man still paying alimony described.

Others questioned why his ex-wife would want to wear the same dress for a second marriage, especially one tied to a failed relationship. One commenter wrote, “Why on earth would a bride who got divorced want to re-use her wedding dress?!” Another added, “So weird that she wanted to reuse the jinxed dress tbh.”

A third commenter argued that if the dress had truly mattered to her, she would have collected it shortly after the divorce. The commenter wrote, “So she used your Mom’s house like a storage unit?”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the ex-wife’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a Reddit post. The ex-wife has not been identified.

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