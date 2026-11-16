GTA 6 buyers say they opened disc-free boxes from GameStop and Best Buy, only to find missing or already-redeemed download codes inside

Grand Theft Auto VI officially launches on November 19, 2026, but some players who bought physical copies say their retail boxes are missing download codes entirely or contain codes that have already been redeemed, as first highlighted by Dexerto. The physical boxes do not contain a disc, so those codes are the only way for players to get the game running on their consoles.

One player on X reportedly found that their box contained nothing but a gray, patterned strip where the code should have been printed. Another user on Reddit said they received their copy directly from Rockstar, only to find the redemption code absent, and alleged that their support tickets were shut down without any real help.

Some players who contacted GameStop and Best Buy claim they were denied replacements or told to contact Rockstar directly. Sony has a dedicated support page for the game covering invalid, damaged, or missing codes, but it generally points customers back to the retailer for refunds.

Theories about the already-redeemed codes remain unverified

Some people have theorized that shining a bright flashlight at the side of certain international boxes could reveal the printed code without opening the packaging. The method remains unverified, and some members of the press, including an editor-in-chief, tried to replicate it and were unable to see any code at all.

A Rockstar fan bought GTA 6 from Best Buy, opened it, and there was NO CODE inside 😭💀



Best Buy REFUSED to give him a replacement copy. pic.twitter.com/OlnTUTc42L — GTA 6 Report (@GTA6_Report) November 13, 2026

The missing codes may simply be due to manufacturing errors. Similar issues have happened with other games in the past, though those releases usually included a disc as a backup. With GTA 6, the lack of a physical disc means players without a working code have no way to preload or play the game at all.

Some buyers say GameStop and Best Buy refused replacements or sent them to Rockstar support, which has yet to confirm a widespread issuehttps://t.co/KIgnjNJjNJ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 15, 2026

The extent of the problem is still unclear, and Rockstar has not publicly confirmed a widespread issue. The reports appear to be coming from various regions and affect both PlayStation and Xbox owners.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy