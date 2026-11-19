GTA 6 fans waited 13 years and stayed up until midnight to play it, then the PlayStation Network crashed right at launch

The PlayStation Network reportedly crashed right as GTA 6 launched in North America at midnight on Thursday, leaving many fans who stayed up to play unable to get into the game, as reported by BroBible. The network was still having problems an hour after the launch.

Players quickly took to social media to complain. One fan wrote on X, “Staying up late to play GTA 6 only for Sony’s servers to be down,” and added that the game was installed and single-player but still wouldn’t start after an hour.

The trouble didn’t start at midnight, though. PlayStation had already been dealing with widespread network problems on Wednesday, hours before the release, with players reporting failed logins, server connection issues, and trouble downloading games and updates, per The Guardian.

Not the launch night anyone stayed up for

PlayStation’s official network status page acknowledged problems affecting its gaming and social services. “You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” the alert read.

Many affected users said their internet connections were working normally, which suggested the problem was specific to PlayStation’s online services. Some PS5 owners said their consoles passed internet connection tests, only for the “Sign in to online services” check to fail.

By Wednesday afternoon, Downdetector had logged 1,228 user reports of PlayStation outages. The site tracks disruptions through reports submitted by users, so sudden spikes can mean many people are having similar problems, though the reports don’t independently confirm how big an outage is.

No official cause has been given. The timing raised questions about whether the issue was linked to a PS5 system software update Sony rolled out on Tuesday evening, which players needed to install before playing GTA 6. Sony’s troubleshooting advice told affected players to check their system software and internet connections.

GTA 6 is a console release for now, and Rockstar hasn’t officially said anything about a PC version. Instead of a simultaneous worldwide launch, Rockstar went with a rolling release, unlocking the game at midnight local time on November 19 in each region, per PC Gamer.

GTA 6 is the first new Grand Theft Auto game in 13 years and has been billed as the most anticipated game in history. Some coverage even warned the release could dent the economy with workers taking time off to play, and one fan claimed he booked a hotel room for launch week.

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