A solo hike meant to ease a low mood turned into a call to police after a TikTok creator spotted what she thought could be a dead body on the trail. The woman who posts as @asrappptp said in her video that she went hiking because she had been feeling down and did not plan to vlog, but was about to start when she noticed the object in a dense forest of tall trees and ferns.

In the footage, she stated, “I might have found a dead body. I don’t know.” She said she called the non-emergency line to figure out if it was possibly a dead body and that she had to stand there and wait for officers to come and help her determine if it was a dead person. The video, which has gained over four million views, included on-screen text reading “Found a dead body??” as she gestured and looked around the trail.

She described pointing back at a wooden trail sign behind her and running a hand over her face while asking, “Why does this always happen to me? What the f–k?” The post’s caption read, “Went hiking with cops today.” Later in the clip, the view shifted to show her hiking up a steep, narrow, fern-lined trail behind a man who slips, with on-screen text reading “Not me laughing at him.”

In a follow-up TikTok video posted about six hours later, the creator said this was the long-awaited update and clarified that by long-awaited she meant six hours because viewers were impatient and rude. She stated she did not understand why everybody was so mad and mean to her and that she did not do anything.

Addressing the main question, she confirmed, “I can confirm it was not a dead body.” She explained that it ended up being like a big blanket wrapped up and that the way it was placed made it kind of look like a dead body. She said she did not know if somebody was pulling a prank or simply dumping their garbage, adding that people should stop dumping garbage in the forests because blankets and sleeping bags are trash and it is disgusting.

She said many people were mad that she did not show the body and explained that she had the initial video she took to send to her friend to see if it looked like a dead body too, since she was not getting up to it.

She advised that if someone is in that situation, they should not go touching and poking to see if it is actually a dead body and should not film a dead body, noting that even if it had been one, the way it was wrapped meant you would not be able to see the actual body itself.

She stated she did not poke it because she did not want to find a real dead body and because where she lives homeless people are abundant, so in her mind it could have been a dead body, a piece of trash, or a homeless person sleeping who might swing on her. She added, “And I am but a teenage girl. I don’t want to fight a f–king homeless person,” and noted she did not have a knife or bear spray like she is supposed to have when hiking.

Explaining what she meant by always happens to her, she said she is not finding continuous dead bodies and has never found a dead body, though she has found dead animals like dead dogs and multiple full skeletons of dead dogs.

She stated that when she goes solo hiking, something bad always happens, such as getting followed, getting lost, finding dead animals, or getting hurt, and recounted a March hike on that trail where an old lady who looked straight out of a horror movie followed her, appeared around a corner saying she was looking for her, and was barefoot.

She clarified they are not in Michigan and that her mom was the one who said “ope” when the man fell because she was trying not to laugh, adding that she laughed too and felt bad, covering it with a cough, though she admitted it was funny.

She said she called a friend who suggested poking it, which she refused, then called non-emergency because she was not close enough to tell for sure and did not want lights and sirens if it was nothing, after which her mom arrived before the officers and they waited about 45 minutes before she led them to the spot.

The creator said the cop told her it was a good thing she did not touch it because if it had been a real body, it would have been a crime scene and active investigation, and she would have been stuck at the police station all day as a suspect. Not every trail scare ends harmlessly, as seen when hikers made a horrific discovery after a rare fatal attack.

She stated she found it around 9 in the morning, officers arrived around 10, and she was home by about 10:30. Then she addressed comments about Logan Paul by saying she hates that man and cannot stand him in his wrestling or YouTube era, noting her red bandana does enough instead of a hat.

She concluded by saying to stop dumping trash, not to film a dead body, and if you do not post it, and not to touch anything if you think you find a dead body because you will be questioned a lot, according to the cop. She apologized for taking too long because she had to dye her mom’s hair and said she genuinely did not think anybody was going to see the video since not many of hers blow up, telling viewers they can stop being mean to her in the comments.

Some viewers reacted to the original post. One commenter questioned the phrase about it always happening, writing, “Why does this always happen to me” this has happened before?! Another expressed they would not have stayed, writing, “you found a body and you still stay there, never in my black life.”

A third suggested it might have called for the emergency line, writing, “I feel like that qualifies for the emergency line….” One more wondered about her demeanor, writing, “i’m trying to figure out why are you so cheery and like jovial about it?”

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